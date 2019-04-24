Credo defeats Tech 15 to 3

By: Lanny Lowery

“Oh, those bases on balls!” Frankie Frisch, the Fordham Flash, former Giant Hall of Famer and early television analyst, moaned as he filled in color for “The Game of the Week” back in the late fifties. I think I heard him whisper that again at the Credo/Technology High baseball game last Tues. as the Credo Gryphons defeated the Technology Titans 15 to 3.

Frisch might have added, “An’ errors don’t help!” Inclement weather, drizzle off and on, factored into the game. Nothing like last Monday’s drenching of the Credo/St. Vincent softball game, enough drizzle to dampen my scorecard and make fielding challenging. Yet, the two teams played through the hampering elements.

Credo led off with a four run top of the first inning. Technology answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning. The Titans tightened up the game with a run in its half of the third inning. The close 4-3 score held up until the fifth when the Gryphons scored twice. Credo pulled away in the sixth and seventh by adding nine more runs.

Credit to everyone on and off the field gutting out the drizzle and the long game. Three Titan pitchers threw a total of 165 pitches, averaging 23 per inning. Only half of the Gryphons’ 15 runs were earned. And the Titans shut out the Gryphons for three consecutive innings. Meanwhile, chaos in the bleachers in the late innings as restroom facilities were locked and devious jokes about water caused some uncomfortable uneasiness with some of the spectators.

Two Gryphon pitchers confined the Titans to four hits and only two earned runs. They also limited the Credo team to only 29 at bats during the seven innings, on 6 beyond the minimum.

After nearly three hours and eighteen runs and over 250 pitches, the game ended abruptly with three quick outs in the bottom of the seventh. The rivals shook hands as many spectators fled to find the nearest restroom facilities.

Both teams had no time to rest as each had a game the following day. Credo played against Tomales while Technology hosted Rincon Valley Christian. The two rivals, the Titans and the Gryphons will match up again in two weeks on Apr. 30 at 4 p.m.