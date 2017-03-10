Credo crew marches to new home

Credo High School students and staff on Friday march en masse from their old campus on Southwest Boulevard in Rohnert Park to their new Sonoma Mountain Village campus, located at 1300 Valley House Road. Credo, a Waldorf-inspired college-prep high school, offers a varied curriculum that includes music and fine arts classes along with the standard English, mathematics and science classes. Also, Credo is one of the only high schools in the United States that offers a biomimicry class.

Photo by Jane Peleti