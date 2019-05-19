Credo closes season with a win

Sports
May 19, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Worden is walk-off winner SSU Equestrian wins third The Gryphon dominates the Eagles Credo wins softball rematch Cougars pounce on Tigers Boys lacrosse played last home game Vasquez digs in hard Seawolves bow out in round 1 of NCAAs Rancho plays last home game Titans secure division win! Rancho Senior Varsity and Coach Hotaling Ranch boys and girls played mixed Wait, I have it! “To be a Cougar, you have to have a heart of a Warrior” Technology High Seniors being honored Credo/Technology volley ball Cardenas makes good use of errors Honoring Tech High Lady Titans 24-hours of Lemons at Sonoma Raceway O’Daniel makes it back INDYCAR Showcase Honoring Tech High Lady Titans Phan, player of the year Rancho Cotate High School Credo over Tech, 8-1 Youth tennis camp is huge success Lacrosse holds free clinic Sept. 21 Advancing to the next round Anudokem leaps for the basket Technology High Cougars lose grip in final minutes Cougars score narrow win Panthers trounce Cougars A collision bound to happen Not where I wanted it Warriors struggled during semi-finals Warriors and All Star Blue RC Girls’ basketball won invitational Cougar seniors wave farewell RC Cougar fan facing surgery receives outpouring of support Heading for a goal Seschin and Curry watch with interest Scott goes up for a shot Roseland beats Tech High Titans A well-deserved win Parking lot rally brings families together A nice tight race Nguyen shows thanks Worden lays it up Heart break for Cougars Cougars trounce Pumas Rancho graduate signs with Holy Names University Laughlin makes a diving save Senior night for the volleyball team Cougars shutout Eagles Excitement for new football season  Cougars triumph over Vikings Cougars overcome Pumas Tech baseball, a learning season Move aside Man of Steel, we’ve got Ironman: Ironman triathlon returns to Sonoma County Getting it over the net Kuhlman watches the orb sail Lady Titan’s vs St. Helena Royals win bronze Cougar Ladies dominated Cougars stumble in overtime Winding up for an out Rancho ends losing streak Girls played last game Going for a goal Misi ready for the big hit Great job Lady Titans Sandoval scores against Piner Roby goes high Wildcats beat Seawolves Rancho stumbles against Terra Linda Race to the stars Seniors were defeated by the staff Hayes comes in first Titan’s vs. Anderson Valley Balint, pitcher for the U of Oregon signing autographs Ca. School for the Deaf wins 72-60 RP prepares for opening day Parker reaches for a basket Oppenheim, Sarudiansky, Nudell Named All-PacWest Local playing with Ducks Northern California locals round out SCCA Championship Runoffs Rancho girls beat El Molino Shots don’t win the game SSU briefs Titans’ baseball: Learning respect for the game Game on home turf SSU Sports Briefs Cross country standouts Mata player of the match 8th Annual John’s march against Stomach Cancer Titans lose to Wildcats SSU Track and Field season opener 15 hits fuel SSUs 11 run victory SSU Smith blocks A world of difference Scoring the final goal Tech High started a blaze Getting better all the time Cougars fought and lost hard Strong showing at Hornet Invitational Tech Titans: A Band of brothers and sisters Credo defeats Tech 15 to 3 39 years for championship Gryphons advance to semi-finals Seawolves place first Cougars clash with Cardinals Morie with determination Rancho NBL Redwood Champions After the last game of the season Seawolves top Jacks in series final two games A much-needed win Cars and coffee at the Speedway Pumas defeat Cougars Credo out on the road next week Seawolves sweep over Cal State East Bay Backhanding very nicely Rancho Cotate defeats Santa Rosa Cougar win breaks 39-year dry spell Finished up with a win Tech High Seniors honored Tam defeats Cougars Tigers sweep it all! I am the leader of the pack Jaguars crush Cougars Exhibition match brings out the stars Cougars march toward playoffs Cougars finish season with a win Playing the last home game Seawolves earn team ethics and sportsmanship award Rancho beat Ross Valley Cronin is safe A solar car will be on the track Rain does not stop Credo softball Cougars' winning streak continues Tomales defeats Tech High Coyotes bring down Titans Credo stumbles in overtime Gray battles to the hoop Racing begins March 9th Is the ball in there? Finding victory in defeat Tech High Reim swimming Roseland Beats Tech High Cougars remain undefeated RCHS girls’ basketball team honored their seniors Cougars rain on Lobos’ parade First year gymnasts come in third Will I do it? Rancho alumnus signs with New York Red Bulls Wildcats beat Cougars Healdsburg takes the win Martinez has a powerful kick Hayman flips it up Tech High doesn’t have enough steam Lambrecht puts on pressure Alfaro makes a hit

Credo closes season with a win

  • Credo catcher #12 Jack Sheehan and third baseman #17 Claude Pepe caught Calistoga's #22 Adan Rodrigues in a pickle and Pepe ran him down for the out. Credo won the game 5-0 in 7 innings. Photo by Robert Grant

By: Joshua Farestveit-Moore
May 17, 2019

The Credo Gryphon forced a relatively close victory, 5-0, over the Calistoga Wildcats last Tues., May 7 in their final conference game of the season. 

Now a shutout might not seem close, but it’s a far cry from the utter destruction the Gryphon wrought the last time the two teams faced off. That game, back in the middle of April, ended in a 23-3 Gryphon win. So the fact that the Wildcats kept the Gryphon within five points was remarkable, according to the Gryphon’s head coach, John Aliotti. 

“Our bats were a little quieter than I expected, but the defense did what it had to do to cover. The defense was phenomenal,” Aliotti said. “[Calistoga Coach Earl Caruthers] and I talked about that. He graduated a bunch of guys and has a very young team. My first year with the team I had no seniors (...). It goes in cycles. His guys have a lot of raw talent.”

Credo’s baseball team is relatively young, only five years old, and Aliotti has worked hard since his term of coaching began back in 2016 to forge the team into something worthy of an NCS Championship. This season has been the culmination of his and his team’s efforts—many of whom have served under Aliotti for the entirety of their high school career. In essence, this is the Gryphon’s one shot before many of them graduate and go off to places unknown and their efforts were on full display against the Wildcats. 

The Gryphon seized an early lead in the first inning when they caught the Wildcats by surprise and landed four quick runs, but their momentum swiftly stalled. It wasn’t until the third inning when Gryphon Claude Pepe smacked the ball hard into left field that they found their next whole. 

The hit only brought Pepe to first, but when his freshman teammate Jack Sheehan knocked the ball between the legs of the Wildcats’ shortstop, Christian Caldera, he moved to second. A few pitches later Pepe and Sheehan stole third and second respectively after an error at home plate. It was just enough to bring Pepe home when his teammate, Tanner Rozema, hit a grounder into Caldera’s gloves. 

Pepe made it home for the Gryphon’s only point after the first inning. “[This being my first year] is kind of hard. I’m a freshman and that’s a lot of it. The expectation is so much lower,” Sheehan said. “You have to be better than the seniors and juniors because you have less experience on a high school team. I just do my work.” 

With scoring opportunities rare, it was the Gryphon’s defense which eventually won the game. The Wildcats have a youthful team with more than their fair share of freshman and it was that inexperience which prevented them from getting on the board. It wasn’t that they had trouble landing on base; no, the Wildcats’ problem was that once they were there they had a nasty habit of overextending. 

The first instance happened after Caldera hit a single. He tried to advance to second, but the Gryphon’s first and second basemen caught him in a pickle. The struggle eventually drew almost the entirety of the Gryphon’s defense, resulting in an out. 

It wasn’t the only pickle. The second one happened late in the sixth inning after the Wildcats’ Adan Rodrigues landed on third after his teammate hit a double into the outfield. Rodrigues hesitated for a moment and it was that hesitation which killed him; he got caught in a pickle and as he made for home Pepe chased him down from third and tagged him out. 

“It’s been one of those seasons. This is the first time we’ve gone seven innings with a team over five hundred all year. It’s just progress,” Wildcats’ coach, Earl Caruthers, said. “We walked eighteen batters the last time we faced these guys. This is one of our best performances. We’re just getting better. That’s the bottom line. This has been a super frustrating year.”

Now with the regular season over the Gryphon advances into the playoffs. Their first match will be Sat., May 18.