Credo High School to speak at WE conference

WE.org is an international nonprofit whose mission is to inspire students to become advocates in their own communities by providing tools and resources, as well as a platform for students. Student communities are assigned a WE advisor to guide and track their program and progress. Emphasis is on local community service. https://www.we.org/we-movement/

Avery Reed and Ayla Cimen, both juniors at Credo High School, were chosen to be special participants at WE Day; 15 additional Credo students will also attend. Reed is one of two students chosen in the state of California to speak at WE Day, and will address 16,000 attendees at the Inglewood Forum in Los Angeles. Neil Patrick Harris will host the event, which will be livestreamed and broadcasted. Reed and Cimen were chosen because of their leadership and contributions. As the One Planet Living Captain for the Zero Waste Principle at Credo, Reed, along with Cimen, spearheaded such events as the Trashion Fashion Show, the One Planet Youth Summit and this year’s Climate Justice Week Walk-Out.

In addition, through the California Association of Student Councils (CASC), Reed, who is State President, and Cimen, who is Secretary and Treasurer, host youth leadership conferences annually that promote student involvement in state legislation. Through their efforts, they have presented a bill on sustainability in schools. This piece of legislation, if passed, would award environmentally conscious schools the California Environmental School Award, if they meet certain criteria and principles.