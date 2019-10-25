Credo High School hosts open house

Credo Waldorf High school, will hold an open house Sat., Nov. 2, at 1 p.m. at 1300 Valley House Drive in SOMO Village, Rohnert Park. All interested eighth grade students and their families, as well as prospective transfer students, are welcome.

The Open House program begins at 1p.m. and it is important for visitors to be present at the beginning.

At the event, Credo will offer the opportunity for future students and families to meet Credo teachersand staff, engage with the school’s community, and participate in hands-on activities and mini lessons offered by Credo faculty. Current Credo students will present academic projects and musical offerings.

Currently in its ninth year with 410 students, Credo High merges the power of the charter school movement with the effectiveness of Waldorf teaching, helping students, regardless of financial means,master critical thinking, creative expression, collaborative skills, and personal responsibility in an engaging, rigorous college preparatory environment.

Credo’s rigorous college prep curriculum exceeds University of California “a-g” admission standards and includes a wide range of specialty subjects, including environmental education, world languages (Spanish or Mandarin), visual and practical arts, theater, music, social emotional learning, physical education and movement and farming, four years of sustainability. In recognition of the high quality of the school’s academic program, Sonoma State has guaranteed admission to Credo graduates with a 3.0 GPA or higher. Credo is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges.

Credo offers a range of athletics and extra-curricular activities, including boys and girls soccer and basketball, girls volleyball, boys baseball, girls softball, and co-ed golf and cross country. Weekly intramurals, a robust student council, and a variety of student-driven clubs are a rich part of student life.

As a tenant in SOMO Village and a Certified Green Business, Credo upholds some of the world’s highest sustainability standards and has been certified as a One Planet School and as a Planetary Leader by the international nonprofit, Bioregional, Inc. that implements the worldwide One Planet Living program. The school has a substantial garden and is developing a 2-acre farm.

The 50,000 sq. ft. campus includes 32 classrooms, a small theater, large central commons with stage and performance area, an art wing, generous patio space for outdoor classes, a large lawn, and a soccer field. The school’s home gym is Callinan Sports Center, six minutes away. All application materials, enrollment information, and details about the school, its staff, and curriculum is available at www.credohigh.org. Parents of eighth grade students may schedule a shadow day at Credo by calling the school’s Enrollment Director, Jodi Boyle, at 707-794-6004.