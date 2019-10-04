Credo High School claims historic victory

By: Paul Matli

While most in the community were at the swimming pool or inside avoiding the heat, Credo High School and Technology High School women’s varsity soccer teams were facing off in yet another rivalry game. For those who have followed this rivalry, they know it hasn’t been much of one in the past as Technology High School has won every game against Credo High School in Kim Holland’s six years as the women’s coach. This all changed Wednesday in the midst of the blazing fall weather.

Credo’s 6-1 victory is the first time in the tenure of Holland that Credo has beaten Tech High School. Considering Tech High won the league championship last season, Credo breaking through and winning this game shows the improvement the school has made in the sports department.

“We’ve never beat Tech ever,” Holland said. “I’ve been here for six years and we’ve never beat them until today.”

Holland had high praise for her team. In her words, they were prepared. The girls were prepared for the heat because they practiced in it, prepared to play their roles and Holland said the offense did everything required for them to win.

The offense was on display in the second half as the Gryphon scored 4 goals in the half in route to their 6-1 victory. It was impressive watching the team build from the back, make precise passes out of the midfield and execute through balls passed the backline of Tech. When asked about the team’s mentality in the second half and why they seemed to play better, Holland had a simple answer.

“We started the second half pretending we were zero zero,” Holland said. “Our offense increased intensity for sure.”

The Gryphon’s win was highlighted by a pair of sophomores; Dylan Heller and Shae Dougherty, who illustrated the potential Credo High School has moving forward. With Tuesday’s win, the team moved to 4-1 on the season and extended their winning streak to 4 games. Finally, after Friday’s 4-0 victory over Tomales the women improved their goal differential to plus 25. This means they have scored 31 goals and surrendered just 6. That’s an incredible ratio for just six games into the season.

With Tech High School sitting at 5-3 and Credo riding a five-game winning streak, it’s clear community members have two good soccer teams to watch, considering the Rancho Cotate Cougars do not start until winter. For those members looking to support the local teams coming out to a game featuring Tech High or Credo is the way to go. Both teams have worked hard this season and are seeing it pay off.