Creative Sonoma supports artists impacted by fires

Creative Sonoma announces 16 recipients of Individual Professional Advancement Grants totaling $50,000. Grants were made available in an effort to help artists “re-launch” their careers after experiencing direct losses, including loss of their homes, studios and workplaces during the fires of 2017. Grants were funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, California Arts Council and the Hewlett Foundation.

Grants were awarded to artists for projects that will help them get back to the business of getting their work created, seen, heard and sold. Funded artists span all creative disciplines from musicians and filmmakers to sculptors, photographers, designers, jewelers and painters. Funds will assist these creative individuals to create new work, purchase necessary art supplies and tools, mount new exhibitions, and more.

“Creative Sonoma was able to provide emergency financial assistance to many in our community who experienced physical loss immediately after the fires,” said Chair of the Board of Supervisors David Rabbitt. “These grants help our local artists see over the horizon of addressing their emergency needs to see a new future and re-start their careers.”

These grants represent the fifth round of funding that Creative Sonoma has disbursed into the community, to individuals, businesses, organizations and schools totalling more than $400,000 to date, in response to the fires.

Creative Sonoma’s fire recovery efforts will continue through its Arts Resilience Residencies, a free program placing trained teaching artists in Sonoma County schools to use the arts to address the impacts of trauma. Since the inception of the program, more than 100 residencies have occurred in throughout the county. Residencies can still be scheduled by schools; application information is available at www.CreativeSonoma.org/arts-education/atr. The residency program has been funded by the Redwood Credit Union Recovery Fund, the Sonoma County Office of Education and individual donors.

Submitted by the Economic Development Board.