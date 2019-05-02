Creative Grants for Summer Arts Youth Programs

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. – Creative Sonoma is pleased to announce grants being made available for summer arts youth programs, to occur during the summer of 2019. For the fifth year, the program will be administrated by Creative Sonoma, a division of the County’s Economic Development Board.

Grants are available to nonprofit organizations and fiscally-sponsored entities to provide children aged 7 to 18 with opportunities to participate in high quality cultural arts summer programs. Eligible projects can incorporate any creative discipline from photography and writing to theater, graphic design, crafts, filmmaking and more. The deadline for application is Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

“While a primary benefit of summer arts programs is to keep students occupied during their school break, the arts also have the ability to help students develop skills they will need to succeed in their future careers,” said Supervisor David Rabbitt, Chair of the Board of Supervisors. “These grants will fund programs that will help some of our young people build problem solving and collaboration skills while on their summer holiday.”

Summer Arts Youth Program Grants are designed to support creative organizations and groups who foster creativity in our local youth through camps, workshops and hands-on art making. In 2018, grants were made to 16 Sonoma County arts organizations who collectively provided more than 1600 hours of arts programming to nearly 1000 young people, leveraged an additional $300,000 toward the programs, and offered 123 artists part-time work.

Grant guidelines and application forms are available at www.CreativeSonoma.org/grants. Questions about the application can be sent to Samantha.kimpel@sonoma-county.org.

For more information, please contact Kristen Madsen at kristen.madsen@sonoma-county.org.

Creative Sonoma, a division of the Sonoma County Economic Development Board is dedicated to supporting and advancing the creative community of Sonoma County.