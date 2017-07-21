Create family moments and memories this summer

(Family Features) Take advantage of slower summer schedules and warmer weather by rounding up the family and heading to the backyard for fun, food and family time.

The opportunities for quality family time during the warmer months are nearly endless, especially with just a little creativity and ingenuity, like these fun summer ideas from Borden Cheese.

Let your inner kid run free

Celebrate your favorite summer memories with your kids by breaking out the flashlights to play tag and other fun games in the backyard all night long. Whether it’s kick the can, ghost in the graveyard, capture the flag or a good, old-fashioned game of hide and seek, backyard games are a great way to get the whole family to unplug and enjoy summer evenings together. Don’t be surprised if the neighbors join in the fun, too.

Fire up your appetite

Ditch the kitchen and get the whole family engaged by recreating everyone’s favorite pizza on the grill. The perfect base for everyone to cook up their own creations, this deliciously easy Cheesy Flatbread Pizza recipe can be enjoyed by adults and kids alike. Keep it simple for kids with Borden Cheese Mild Cheddar Shreds or dress it up with some fresh veggies straight from your garden or local farmer’s market. For added fun and flavor, toss your family’s pizza on the grill for a crispy, authentic crust.

Rethink family movie night

Get off the couch and take your family movie outside. All you need is a sheet, a projector and some comfy pillows and throws to turn your backyard into an open-air movie theater. Watch new releases, old favorites or even home movies on the big screen right in your own backyard. To keep the fun going, pitch a tent and spend the night outside sleeping under the stars.

Find more family-friendly recipes for summer at BordenCheese.com.

Cheesy Flatbread Pizza

Cook time: 25 minutes

Servings: 4

1piece (12 inches) cracker bread or flatbread

1tablespoon olive oil, plus additional for brushing

1package (8 ounces) Borden Cheese Mild Cheddar Shreds, divided

8 strips thick-sliced bacon, cooked crisp and broken into 1-inch pieces

4whole garlic cloves, sliced

4plum tomatoes, sliced

1/2red onion, cut in strips

1/4cup chopped Italian parsley

fresh basil leaves (optional)

Heat oven to 400 F.

Brush bread with small amount of olive oil and place on cookie sheet. Spread 1 1/2 cups cheese evenly around bread. Top evenly with bacon pieces.

In small skillet over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil until hot. Add garlic and saute until lightly browned. Sprinkle onto pizza. Arrange sliced tomatoes and red onions on pizza.

Add parsley to remaining cheese and spread over ingredients.

Bake 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Cut into squares and serve immediately. Garnish with fresh basil leaves, if desired.

Tip: For a different flavor profile, try grilling pizza rather than baking. Brush raw side of dough with olive oil and grill until bottom of crust is golden brown.