February 23, 2018
Crash causes small gas leak

  • The repaired gas line, which supplies gas to eight apartments, is seen on the left. Robert Grant

By: Katherne Minkiewicz
February 23, 2018

A gas leak that occurred Saturday, Feb. 10 at a small Commerce Boulevard apartment complex was caused by a vehicle collision with the gas line meter risers PG&E officials are saying, which affected eight meters and caused a small evacuation of the complex.

PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras, says the incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. after the vehicle was discovered to have cracked the risers, affecting eight of the meters.

“Gas was blowing out, so the small apartment complex was evacuated and eight PG&E customers were affected,” Contreras said.

According to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, nobody was hurt in the incident, however, the leak did displace residents for around two hours while PG&E crews worked on making repairs.

“The risers (a piping component for the gas line that distributes the gas from below ground to above ground) had to be replaced and pilot lights had to be relighted. Crews made the repairs by around 10:30 a.m.,” Contreras said.

Commander Jeff Taylor of the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said the gas line in question that was struck was a high pressure gas line, which Contreras says caused the need for the pilot lights to be relit multiple times after the repairs were made.

According to a report released on Nixle, the area around the Commerce Boulevard apartment complex was reopened quickly after the repairs were made and residents were allowed to return to their homes.

Contreras reminded everyone that it’s important to evacuate and immediately call 9-1-1 and PG&E (1-800-743-5000) if you smell gas in or around your home.

PG&E’s “gas safety tips” page on their website says signs of a gas leak include smelling a, “Distinctive, sulfur like, rotten egg odor,” or hearing a “...Hissing, whistling or roaring sound that comes from underground or a gas appliance.”

They also say to “Be aware of dirt spraying into the air, continuous bubbling in a pond or creek and or dead or dying vegetation in the area.”  