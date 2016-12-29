Crab season’s closure didn’t dampen 2016

By: Bill Hanson

The Sportsmen's Report

Reflecting on the past year, there are a number of things 2016 brought to the sportsmen.

January ushered in an extended closure of the crab season because of toxicity levels. Domoic acid is normal for crab and is usually gone by the start of crab season. The happy part is that the crab population is back in full swing and they’re plentiful. This year marked my first rock-hound trip to Tonopah, Nev.

The rock nuts visited the “almost ghost town” of Goldfield, Nev. No gold was found but the nearby Ryolite on BLM land is incredible. North of Tonopah is an enormous new facility, the Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Project, made to capture the vast energy of the sun. The panels you may have on your roof at home are photo-voltaic, a process that directly converts sunlight to electricity. The Crescent Dunes project takes an entirely different approach to sustainable use of sunlight. This is as futuristic as it gets right now.

Check it out on Wikipedia or Google for their site. Standing next to the facility makes your heart rate climb just from the sheer power and scope of this project. The company wants to build more of these facilities in the sunshine states. This approach will be an integral part of our energy future.

Oddities of the year

The year was also host to some of the oddities I love. Who can forget the quart of lizards purchased at the reptile show. The pitch was that they would eat all the small bugs around the house. Turns out that they were snack-size bites for the cats in the neighborhood.

Then there was the Sonoma County Gold Diggers club that spoke at the Mineral and Gem Society monthly meeting. They taught us how to pan for gold. The cool part was their invitation to join the “Dirt of the Month” from one of the only active public access spots in the old Mother Lode. For a fee, the owners of Roaring Camp, will send you a bag of dirt, unmolested dirt, gold bearing dirt, you hope. Some of the gold guys did sign up for the program and demonstrated how to go for “color” in your pan. I thought only rock hounds were nuts and maybe the mushroom sport is also part of the nut tree of fun.

Rains usher in normal cycle

This year’s fall rains ushered in a more normal cycle of rain, sun, rain, sun which produced a fine crop of wild mushrooms. As we look ahead to the mid-winter mushrooms, they too have benefited from the rain, sun, cold and colder cycle. The drought is gone…the drought is gone.

Abalone impacted

The past year also ushered in a dramatic drop in the daily take of abalone. This is the latest in a long, sad, cascade of reductions in the sport fishing requirements, little of which has to do with science and more to do with the erroneous perception of the poor health of the near-shore environment and the hysteria over the sea snail in particular.

The good news for Lake County is the recovery of the scorched earth from the 2015 conflagrations. The burn areas sprouted with new, green grass and zillions of California Poppies a beautiful step in the right direction.

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.