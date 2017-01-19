Couple arrested on drugs, gun charges

By: Dave Williams

Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an East Bay couple for possession of stolen property, drugs and a loaded gun at the Graton Casino early Tuesday morning.

At around 6:20 a.m., Graton Casino security guards saw a man tightening bolts on the license plate of his BMW in the parking lot. The man, identified as 33-year-old Justin Lynn from Oakley, said it was his car and then walked into the casino with his girlfriend.

Guards looked inside his car and saw loose ammunition. Because he was tampering with license plates, the guards were led to believe it may have been a stolen car. Deputies arrived and found two different license plates on the car. After running a check, both license plates belonged to different stolen cars from the East Bay. Deputies entered the casino, and after guards pointed out the couple, they detained them for further questioning of the potentially stolen car.

Lynn was found to have three out-of-county felony warrants for theft and narcotics, and he was also determined to be a convicted felon. Upon taking Lynn into custody, deputies found methamphetamine and heroin in his pockets. They also found a loaded handgun in his vehicle along with numerous papers, identifications and credit card paraphernalia that led deputies to believe this couple was actively stealing mail and heavily involved in identity theft crimes.

The woman detained was identified as 24-year-old Kayla Tindall out of Pittsburg. Tindall was in possession of several different identification cards that didn’t belong to her.

Ultimately, Lynn was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for his warrants, unauthorized possession of identification, possession of stolen property, felon in possession of firearm/ammunition and felon in possession of narcotics.

Tindall was arrested and booked for felony possession of stolen property and unauthorized possession of identification.

Deputies towed the BMW and are still trying to determine whether that vehicle is in fact stolen or possibly purchased by fraud. They are also trying to track down several victims of East Bay mail thefts.