County voter information in mail soon

County Clerk Deva Marie Proto reminds voters that delivery time of nearly 42,000 booklets takes longer than regular first-class mail. Voters who have not received a booklet by Oct. 11 may contact the Registrar of Voters Office at 435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa, 707-565-6800, Mon. through Fri., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The following city and districts will have an election on Nov. 5, 2019: City of Rohnert Park, Occidental Community Services District, Bodega Bay Fire Protection District, Forestville Water District, Gold Ridge Fire Protection District, Graton Fire Protection District and Timber Cove County Water District. Only voters who reside within the city and districts listed are eligible to vote.

Voters are reminded to look for their assigned polling place, which is printed on the cover of the Voter Information Guide. Some precincts may have been consolidated to reduce costs; as a result, polling locations may have changed.

Voters who have opted out of receiving a paper Voter Information Guide may use the Sample Ballot/Polling Place look-up tool at https://sonomacounty.ca.gov/vote.

Any questions about the Nov. 5, 2019, Consolidated Elections should be directed to the Registrar of Voters Office.