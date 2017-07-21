County trying to accommodate trains and bus schedules

Sonoma and Marin Counties have worked out new routes and changes to existing ones to link up with Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit trains.

The new routes will include connections to SMART stations from all over the county as well as shuttle buses for employees at the Airport Business Park, Santa Rosa Junior college students, the county’s administration center and Kaiser Permanente Medical Center. The county’s 23 bus routes have been adjusted to accommodate the new SMART connection.

New routes were started Monday because planners expected SMART would be operating passenger service by then but now that date is uncertain.

Final approval has to come from the Federal Railroad Administration to begin a full operation. Meanwhile the public is being offered free rides on a limited basis. a full list of the new routes and schedules is now available on the transit agency’s website.