County names interim DHS director

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors appointed Barbie Robinson as the Department of Health Services Interim Director. Robinson has served as assistant director with the department, which consists of approximately 600 employees and a budget of $246 million, since February, 2016.

Robinson has more than 20 years of experience as a health administrator, including a career with the Federal Government’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, finishing her career there as an associate regional administrator before she joined the county.

In addition to being a member of the State Bar of California, Robinson has a Masters of Public Policy from Georgetown University of Public Policy, a Juris Doctorate from George Washington University School of Law, B.A.s in Political Science, Spanish and International Sociology from Middlebury College.

“It is an honor and a privilege to step into the Department of Health Services Interim Director role,” Robinson said. “I’m thrilled to apply my prior experience at the federal level to our local efforts and have full confidence in our DHS Leadership Team to spearhead the wide range of activities of DHS, from providing critical public health and behavioral health services, to supporting innovative strategies and partnerships addressing health disparities. I am fully committed to ensuring continued agency excellence in serving our community.”

The board will consider a permanent director in January.