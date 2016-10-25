County board requests safe medicine disposal ordinance

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors directed county staff to return by the end of the year with a county-wide safe medicine disposal extended producer responsibility ordinance (Safe Medicine Disposal Ordinance).

Since 2005, Sonoma County local government agencies have operated voluntary safe medicine take back programs. An Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) law would place the responsibility on the producers and manufacturers for funding the safe disposal of their products. Similar ordinances have been adopted in other California counties including San Francisco, Marin, Alameda, and Santa Cruz.

Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and Water Agency Chairman Efren Carrillo stated, “A Safe Medicine Disposal Ordinance will ensure sustainable funding for proper medicine disposal in Sonoma County. Between 2012 and 2014, 77 children visited an emergency room for an unintentional drug overdose. Providing a sustainable safe disposal program is critical to removing unused drugs from our homes and out of harm’s way.”