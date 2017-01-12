County battles human trafficking

January is designated as National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

The annual event has been recognized since January 2010, when President Obama sought to bring attention to the epidemic of human trafficking in the United States.

Northern California is one of the nation’s most notorious areas for human trafficking, and in Sonoma County, the average age for a forced sex worker is between 12-14.

A number of Sonoma County law enforcement agencies, including the Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety, and other advocacy organizations are part of a task force known as H.E.A.T. (Human Exploitation and Trafficking) Institute.

The task force last year held a regional summit on human trafficking in Sacramento, presented to first responders at the Wine Country Field Care Symposium at the Santa Rosa Junior College Safety Training Center and provided training to hotel managers at the Human Trafficking Awareness Hospitality Training at the Finley Center in Santa Rosa.

There are a few events scheduled over the next two weeks to bring more awareness to human trafficking, beginning on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 10:30 a.m., with “Zumba for Trafficking” at Parkpoint Health Club in Healdsburg, located at 195 Foss St. Circle.

“Heroes in Heels” also takes place on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m., at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa.

Rohnert Park’s City Council will make a proclamation officially declaring January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 5 p.m. during its council meeting.

On Jan. 25, at 6:30 p.m., at the Finley Center in Santa Rosa, there will be a film screening of “The Long Night.” Set in Seattle, the feature documentary film

“The Long Night” gives a voice and meaning to the crisis of minors who are forced and coerced into the American sex trade.