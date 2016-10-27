Cougars win makes for happy homecoming

By: Dave Williams

Guerrero, offensive line make difference in 55-53 win over SR as RC stays undefeated in NBL

Rancho Cotate High’s football team won a defensive struggle over Santa Rosa last Friday night as the school celebrated its 50th homecoming. Oops, rewrite: Rancho Cotate’s football team won a game in which both defenses struggled.

The Cougars and Panthers both employed their point-a-minute defenses, allowing the offenses to move up and down the field at will.

But it was a final defensive stop by the Cougars in the waning moments that preserved a 55-53 victory over a game Panthers team that featured outstanding individual performances by its trio of running back/receiver Cassius Banks, receiver Kalai Aukai and quarterback Isaiah Steele.

By escaping with the victory, Rancho Cotate improved to 5-0 in the North Bay league and 6-2 overall. The Cougars travel to Santa Rosa tonight to take on Maria Carrillo (2-6 overall and 1-4 in the NBL). Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

The Pumas, who have lost their last four games, are fresh off a 30-21 loss to Ukiah.

Throughout most of the game, the Cougars had no success in slowing down the Panthers, whose coaching staff did an excellent job in isolating the talented Banks and Aukai against the slower Rancho Cotate defensive backs. That resulted in the Panthers scoring via the big play. Banks took a pass on an out pattern 73 yards for the game’s first touchdown on the third offensive play of the game.

Rancho Cotate answered with a short touchdown run by quarterback Jake Simmons. Banks then burned the Cougars again by taking the ensuing kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown. Aukai was equally as devastating as he had two touchdowns, including an 84-yard scoring pass from Steele.

“The only good thing we did was win the game,” Rancho Cotate coach Ed Conroy said. “We just kind of struggled along. We didn’t have any rhythm on offense or defense.”

The Cougars trailed 25-21 at halftime and seemed utterly incapable of slowing down the Panthers.

Maybe the Cougars got caught up in all the hoopla of the homecoming celebration.

“That could have been the case, but we told the kids that was the worst half of football we played all year,” Conroy said. “We didn’t have a good week of practice offensively, but we were able to just keep scoring to keep it in reach.

“We kept telling them we’ve got enough time and that we’ve just go to get a stop on defense. Fortunately, we scored to go ahead and got a couple of stops near the end.”

It’s strange to hear a coach say his offense struggled after putting 55 points on the scoreboard. But things did seem a little out of kilter for the Cougars.

Simmons, who usually fills up the stat sheet with big numbers, had, for him, a sub-par game. He completed 16 of 28 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw what could have been a fatal interception in the end zone.

This game really was decided by burly Cougars’ fullback Tanielu Guerrero running behind a determined offensive line that opened up huge holes in the second half. Guerrero finished with 112 yards rushing on 18 carries and three touchdowns.

Banks finished with nine receptions for 201 yards and two TD receptions along with his kickoff return, while Aukai had six catches for 136 yards and a touchdown.

Steele only completed 17 of 34 passes, but those completions produced 452 yards and five touchdowns.

Rancho Cotate’s junior varsity team overpowered Santa Rosa 49-0 to remain undefeated on the season at 8-0 and 5-0 in the North Bay League. The Cougars’ freshmen are 5-1-1.