Cougars stumble in overtime

Sports
March 3, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Wildcats beat Seawolves Ca. School for the Deaf wins 72-60 SSU briefs SSU Track and Field season opener Seawolves bow out in round 1 of NCAAs Cougars fought and lost hard Titans secure division win! Rancho Senior Varsity and Coach Hotaling Heart break for Cougars Wait, I have it! “To be a Cougar, you have to have a heart of a Warrior” Technology High Gryphons advance to semi-finals Credo/Technology volley ball Cardenas makes good use of errors Honoring Tech High Lady Titans 24-hours of Lemons at Sonoma Raceway After the last game of the season INDYCAR Showcase Honoring Tech High Lady Titans Phan, player of the year Rancho Cotate High School Credo out on the road next week Youth tennis camp is huge success Lacrosse holds free clinic Sept. 21 Advancing to the next round Anudokem leaps for the basket Technology High Cougars lose grip in final minutes Tech High Seniors honored Panthers trounce Cougars A collision bound to happen Not where I wanted it Warriors struggled during semi-finals Warriors and All Star Blue RC Girls’ basketball won invitational Seawolves earn team ethics and sportsmanship award RC Cougar fan facing surgery receives outpouring of support Heading for a goal Seschin and Curry watch with interest Scott goes up for a shot Roseland beats Tech High Titans Shots don’t win the game Parking lot rally brings families together A nice tight race Nguyen shows thanks Worden lays it up Titans lose to Wildcats Rancho graduate signs with Holy Names University Laughlin makes a diving save Senior night for the volleyball team Getting better all the time Excitement for new football season  Cougars triumph over Vikings Cougars overcome Pumas 39 years for championship Move aside Man of Steel, we’ve got Ironman: Ironman triathlon returns to Sonoma County Getting it over the net Kuhlman watches the orb sail Lady Titan’s vs St. Helena Royals win bronze Cougar Ladies dominated Rancho NBL Redwood Champions Going for a goal Misi ready for the big hit Great job Lady Titans Sandoval scores against Piner Roby goes high Pumas defeat Cougars Hayes comes in first Titan’s vs. Anderson Valley Balint, pitcher for the U of Oregon signing autographs Finished up with a win Local playing with Ducks Northern California locals round out SCCA Championship Runoffs Rancho girls beat El Molino Playing the last home game Cross country standouts Mata player of the match 8th Annual John’s march against Stomach Cancer Gray battles to the hoop Scoring the final goal Tech High started a blaze First year gymnasts come in third Cougar win breaks 39-year dry spell Cougars finish season with a win Credo stumbles in overtime Cougars rain on Lobos’ parade Exhibition match brings out the stars Cougars march toward playoffs Cougars' winning streak continues Tomales defeats Tech High Coyotes bring down Titans Roseland Beats Tech High Cougars remain undefeated RCHS girls’ basketball team honored their seniors Rancho alumnus signs with New York Red Bulls Wildcats beat Cougars Healdsburg takes the win Martinez has a powerful kick Hayman flips it up Tech High doesn’t have enough steam Lambrecht puts on pressure Alfaro makes a hit

Cougars stumble in overtime

  • Kieran Keaney, a sophomore at Rancho Cotate High school, advances quickly to score a goal for Rancho's lacrosse team during their game against San Marin High School. The teams played against each other in Cougar Stadium Fri., Feb. 22. It was a fast paced and hard fought game with the Mustangs defeating the Cougars 9-8. The Cougars next home game will be March 15 against Bella Vista High School. Photo by Jane Peleti

By: Joshua Farestveit-Moore
March 1, 2019

Poor discipline made all the difference in the Rancho Cotate Cougars’ loss, 9-8, Fri., Feb. 22 in overtime against the San Marin Mustangs. 

It was the Cougars’ first game of the lacrosse season and so a few kinks were to be expected—nevertheless, the Cougars struggled to maintain composure in the face of Mustang taunts and the game erupted in a brawl late in the first half. The fight ended quickly and the game resumed, but the break in composure forced the Cougars to play a man down for several minutes. Those minutes proved crucial. 

“Honestly? Our lack of discipline. We had four or five non-releasable penalties—that means once they’re in the box they serve their full time. That hurt us,” Cougars’ coach, Tory Hotaling, said. “We’re a young team. They’ve got to keep their composure and maintain what they’re doing on the field.” 

The Cougars kicked off the match strong when they gained possession after a stray Mustang pass sent the ball rolling across the field. They scooped it up and passed it around the Mustang net and edged forward. But the Mustangs held a tight defensive pattern, jabbing with their sticks if the Cougars drew too close. 

It took the Cougars’ Zack Hegarty to find a hole. Hegarty snuck into the Mustangs’ zone around the net. In perfect position, he caught the pass as the ball passed into his net, spun around the defender covering him and flicked the ball into the net. 

Cougar Keiran Keany followed up the goal with one that was almost an exact mirror. He charged forward and collided with the defender covering him, but he held onto his objective and hurled the ball over the Mustang goalie’s shoulder. A few minutes later he did again—this time from the middle of the box. 

Everything told Keany took eleven shots and made three, more than anyone else on the team. 

“The game went pretty crappy. We couldn’t get our offense going,” Keany said. “It wasn’t a shutout, but we had sloppy offensive control—their defense wasn’t great either. We just got lucky on shots.”

The Mustangs and the Cougars passed the lead back and forth. At halftime the Mustangs led by two, then within a couple of the returns the Cougars tied it up. They hovered within one point of each other for the rest of the third and fourth quarters. As the final seconds ticked down, they stood tied, 8-8, and went into sudden death. 

It was a short overtime. The Cougars took possession after the face-off and missed their first shot on the goal. The Mustangs picked up the ball and carried it down the field. After a lengthy 

passing session, they took their shot and landed the last goal of the game, bringing an end to the sudden death overtime. 

You guys are such a class act up here,” Mustangs’ coach, Jim Hickey, said. “The thing I love the most about Rancho Cotate is that they bring such an intensity and heart to the game—whether it’s football, whether it’s lacrosse, whether it’s basketball—whatever they do they’ve got great kids up here that just go for it.”

Next up for the Cougars is a match against the Novato Hornets Sat., March. 9.