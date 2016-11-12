Cougars shake off slow start to topple Saint Mary's

By: Dave Williams

Rancho Cotate advances in NCS Div. III playoffs

Ed Conroy and Jake Simmons may have used different words to explain the Rancho Cotate High football team’s performance early in Friday night’s 35-28 North Coast Section Div. III playoff win over Saint Mary’s of Albany but they were of the same mind.

The Cougars were lethargic, mistake-prone and generally out of sync in the first half, allowing several scoring opportunities to fall by the wayside. They trailed at the half, 14-13. Making the first-half point total all the more maddening for the Cougars was the fact that on three other occasions, they had the ball inside the 15 only to be denied each time (twice by giving the ball up on downs and once via a fumble).

“I don’t know,” Conroy said when asked to explain why his team was so flat in the first half. “We did not have a fantastic week of practice. It really felt like the kids were taking this game for granted, like we were going to win it because we’re Rancho. It felt so much like the Santa Rosa game again, where we gave up big plays. We didn’t play smart.”

The Cougars wised up, especially when it mattered most on the game’s deciding drive late in the fourth quarter. That’s when Simmons, the Cougars’ quarterback, basically threw the ball to receiver Logan Reese, who had four catches on the drive for 70 yards, including the game winner from 7 yards out with 4:44 remaining.

After Rancho Cotate’s defense got the ball back on downs, the Cougars were able to run out the clock. Reese had seven catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

Simmons had a strong stat line as he completed 25 of 42 passes for 336 yards, two touchdowns with one interception. In fact, Rancho Cotate compiled 528 yards total offense. But the crispness with which the Cougars’ offense had operated was missing early. And Simmons knew it.

“We came out rusty,” Simmons said. “I’ve got to be honest…we’ve had some trouble overlooking teams this year.”

The Panthers kept the Cougars in a funk a little while longer early in the third quarter when they traveled 71 yards in two plays on the half’s first drive to extend their lead to 21-13. Sanjay Kettels rambled 62 yards to the Cougars’ 9 and quarterback Ryan Jenkins capped the drive with a 9-yard touchdown run.

At that point, the Cougars found their bearings.

“We had to pick it up when they came out like that,” Simmons said. “It kind of woke us up.”

The Panthers may not have a large roster but they have quite a bit of speed. And it showed especially in the defensive secondary as the Cougars were unable to throw downfield with consistency. Simmons was forced to throw a lot of short passes and relied on the receivers to rack up yards after the catch.

“They shut us down deep, so we had to hit them with the short stuff,” Simmons said. “But they adjusted. Credit to them, they played a great game.”

Conroy had warned his team about the level of the Panthers’ speed but it took a first half of his defenders chasing or his receivers unable to create space downfield to realize it. The scrambling ability of Jenkins bought enough time for his receivers to find wide open spaces in the first half.

“At halftime, some of our guys were like, ‘Coach, I didn’t know they were going to be that fast,’” Conroy said. “When I tell them they’re going to be fast they’re going to be faster than us most of the time. It’s a different level of speed and we’re going to see more of it as the playoffs go along. You either adjust to it or you get beat.”

A 3-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion pass from Simmons to Jaelen Ward tied the game at 21-21 with a little more than 5 minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Running back Peyton Whetstone gave the Cougars a 28-21 lead by blasting into the end zone from a yard out with 10:07 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Rancho Cotate’s lead, however, was short-lived when Jenkins threw a pass in the flat to Javon Kitchens, who broke a tackle, turned the corner and outran the Cougars’ defense to the end zone.

The Cougars got a pair of field goals from Andrew Alfaro from 22 and 25 yards out in the first half. Their other score came on a leaping 16-yard reception by Reese.

The victory means Conroy gets to coach at least one more game at Cougar Stadium next Friday night against the winner of Saturday’s game between Kennedy and Eureka. No matter the opponent, kickoff will be at 7 p.m.