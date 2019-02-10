Cougars rain on Lobos’ parade

Sports
February 10, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Cougar win breaks 39-year dry spell Cougars finish season with a win Credo stumbles in overtime Cougars march toward playoffs Coyotes bring down Titans RCHS girls’ basketball team honored their seniors Healdsburg takes the win Hayman flips it up Seawolves bow out in round 1 of NCAAs Lambrecht puts on pressure Titans secure division win! Rancho Senior Varsity and Coach Hotaling Tomales defeats Tech High Wait, I have it! “To be a Cougar, you have to have a heart of a Warrior” Technology High Cougars remain undefeated Credo/Technology volley ball Cardenas makes good use of errors Honoring Tech High Lady Titans 24-hours of Lemons at Sonoma Raceway Wildcats beat Cougars INDYCAR Showcase Honoring Tech High Lady Titans Phan, player of the year Rancho Cotate High School Martinez has a powerful kick Youth tennis camp is huge success Lacrosse holds free clinic Sept. 21 Advancing to the next round Anudokem leaps for the basket Technology High Cougars lose grip in final minutes Tech High doesn’t have enough steam Panthers trounce Cougars A collision bound to happen Not where I wanted it Warriors struggled during semi-finals Warriors and All Star Blue RC Girls’ basketball won invitational Alfaro makes a hit RC Cougar fan facing surgery receives outpouring of support Heading for a goal Seschin and Curry watch with interest Scott goes up for a shot Roseland beats Tech High Titans Exhibition match brings out the stars Parking lot rally brings families together A nice tight race Nguyen shows thanks Worden lays it up Cougars' winning streak continues Rancho graduate signs with Holy Names University Laughlin makes a diving save Senior night for the volleyball team Roseland Beats Tech High Excitement for new football season  Cougars triumph over Vikings Cougars overcome Pumas Rancho alumnus signs with New York Red Bulls Move aside Man of Steel, we’ve got Ironman: Ironman triathlon returns to Sonoma County Getting it over the net Kuhlman watches the orb sail Lady Titan’s vs St. Helena Royals win bronze Cougar Ladies dominated Going for a goal Misi ready for the big hit Great job Lady Titans Sandoval scores against Piner Roby goes high Hayes comes in first Titan’s vs. Anderson Valley Balint, pitcher for the U of Oregon signing autographs Local playing with Ducks Northern California locals round out SCCA Championship Runoffs Rancho girls beat El Molino Cross country standouts Mata player of the match 8th Annual John’s march against Stomach Cancer Scoring the final goal Tech High started a blaze

Cougars rain on Lobos’ parade

  • Delia Rantissi, freshman at Rancho Cotate High School and member of the varsity soccer team, gets ready to kick the ball down the field during their game against Elsie Allen Fri., Feb. 1 at Cougar Stadium. Rancho defeated Elsie Allen 12-1. Photo by Jane Peleti

By: Joshua Farestveit-Moore
February 8, 2019

Neither rain nor sleet nor wind could halt the Rancho Cotate Cougars Fri. night in their 12-1 victory over the Elsie Allen Lobos. 

Yet the Cougars weren’t exactly underdogs in the fight. The Lobos have struggled this year, lacking even a single win to tack onto their record. The Cougars, in contrast, are 7-1 in league, which puts them in contention for first place of their division and guarantees a spot in the playoffs. Even the horrible weather—an unpleasant combination of rain and wind that at times blew the water in sideways—played in the Cougars’ favor. 

“They love it,” Cougar coach, Edward Chasco, said about the weather. “They might complain about it being cold, but they’d much rather play in the rain than the heat.”

Right from the kick-off the Cougars dominated the field. They seized and kept an early lead in the first half when Natalie Stockham broke free from the scrum outside the Cougars’ goal box. Stockham pushed past the Lobos defenders, who fell in behind. 

Stockham was too fast. She blitzed the goal. The Lobos goalie crouched and readied herself for the block, but Stockham’s shot sailed up and over the goalie’s head and into the waiting net. “Last season we didn’t do so well. To win all of our games is really amazing,” Stockham said.  “The secret is teamwork and always communicating. I’ve been playing soccer all my life. I love the team bonding and the feeling I get when I score.”

The Cougars spent more time on the Lobos’ side of the field than they spent on their own. They pressed their advantage when Cougar Rita Khoury gained possession after a desperate ploy by a Lobos defender sent the ball spiraling out of bounds. The Cougars threw it back in and Khoury took off for the goal box. 

The Lobos goalie deflected Khoury’s first shot, as well as her second, but with the Lobos defenders slow to respond, Khoury’s third made it through. The goal helped secure the Cougars’ commanding lead as the clock ticked out the end of the first half. 

With the game essentially secured, the Cougar coach, Edward Chasco, opted to handicap his team to keep the match competitive. He pulled three of his players from the field, matching eight Cougars against the Lobos’ eleven. Despite this, the Cougars pulled in another five goals in the second half. 

The Lobos did manage to score a single goal, but despite their best efforts it wasn’t enough to keep up with the Cougars. 

“It’s a 180 degree turn from last year. [The Cougars] play as a unit. They believe in the program that we wanted for them, and they’re believing in each other, and themselves,” Chasco said. “Last year we were zero and fourteen and the year before that was the same. It’s a complete turnaround.”

The last game of the season for the Cougars will be at home Feb. 8. They face off against the Santa Rosa Panthers, who are currently first and undefeated in league play. 