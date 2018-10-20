Sports
October 20, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Lady Titan’s vs St. Helena Great job Lady Titans Titan’s vs. Anderson Valley Northern California locals round out SCCA Championship Runoffs Kuhlman watches the orb sail Misi ready for the big hit Junior Giants return to RP Hayes comes in first Credo/Technology volley ball Local playing with Ducks Technology High School girls’ soccer INDYCAR Showcase Mata player of the match Youth tennis camp is huge success Lacrosse holds free clinic Sept. 21 Scoring the final goal Dirt track motorcycle racing comes to Sonoma County Fair Panthers trounce Cougars A collision bound to happen RC Cougar fan facing surgery receives outpouring of support Heading for a goal Small town local gets drafted in MLB Parking lot rally brings families together A nice tight race Historic car festival coming to Sonoma Valley Rancho graduate signs with Holy Names University Laughlin makes a diving save NASCAR returns to Sonoma Raceway Excitement for new football season  Cougars triumph over Vikings Move aside Man of Steel, we’ve got Ironman: Ironman triathlon returns to Sonoma County Getting it over the net Cal Ripken celebrates the end of a successful season Football suffering from decline in signups Going for a goal The Rohnert Park Rebel 12U McLaughlin team Slow pitch? Fast game! First victory in Adult Softball League Junior drag racer hits the track Cross country standouts Burning rubber at the Sonoma Raceway Hard fought and hard won: Men’s basketball championship seized by one point Cal Ripken 12 U moves on to regional tournament Poor RP field conditions cause injuries Temperatures rise in heated Summer Slam Tournament Drag racing comes to Sonoma Raceway RP 9U Blue sweeps it all in NorCal tournament RP takes an early lead in state tournament

Cougars overcome Pumas

  • Rancho's Alonrdra Catalan, one of two young ladies on the squad, is seen blocking a Maria Carrillo defensive player on a play that gained the Cougars a 1st down. The box score at the end of the night was 56-14. Robert Grant

By: David Reinhart
October 19, 2018

Rancho Cotate added another win to its record Friday, Oct. 12th when they slew the Maria Carrillo Pumas 56-14 in an away game  in Santa Rosa. 

It was the Cougars devastating offensive line that gave them the edge in the end, as it always seems to lately. That, and coupled with a few injuries on the Pumas’ side of the field, there was little Maria Carrillo could do to halt the Cougar offense once it got going. 

“I just like enjoying the wins—everyone is great to come by. We played great the second half and kind of rediscovered ourselves.” Cougar head coach, Gehrig Hotaling, said. “The first half was just a little human nature kicking in.”

The Pumas managed a spirited defense through the first bit of the game. That said, there were cracks, and they showed early. 

Cougar wide receiver, Connor Barbato, had the honor of scoring the first points of the match. He outran the defensive back covering him and found himself a patch of open grass. Cougar quarterback, 

Jared Stocker, noticed him open and chucked a 30 yard pass right into Barbato’s waiting hands. Of course Barbato caught it, and he took off for the goal line like someone had lit a fire. 

That gave the Cougars the lead. Never content with simple victory, the Cougars built on it a few minutes later. 

The Cougar offensive line tore a hole in the Pumas’ defense, and through that hole slipped Cougar running back, Rasheed Rankin. Standing at 6-foot-one and 210 pounds, Rankin is a bit of a powerhouse, and he used every bit of that strength to drive 64-yard up the left side of the field. With the Pumas well behind him, Rankin crossed the line and landed a touchdown—the second of the game. 

Of course that’s not to say that the Pumas didn’t have a response. It came in the final few seconds of the first half at their own 15 yard line. The Pumas’ quarterback, KC Kelly, launched an 89 yard touchdown pass to drag the game back within the Pumas’ reach. 

“It was bad coaching on my part,” Hotaling, said, speaking on his team’s performance during the first half. “I mean, we were good, but it was not up to expectations. We came out flat—human nature kicked in.” 

If the Pumas hoped to catch the Cougars sleeping they were to be sorely disappointed. The Cougars came out of their full of energy in the second half, looking to make up for the complacency they showed in the final few seconds of the first half by letting the Pumas score. 

Barbato had the honor of first touchdown again off a 50-yard pass, but by no means was he the last. Rankin scored next, then Cougar running back, Somari Jones, and then offensive lineman, Elias Rantissi, got in on the action with a 6 yard thrust right up the through the center of the Pumas’ line. 

The Pumas’ had a bit of an answer later in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough to dent the Cougars’ lead. Fourth quarter triggered the running clock rule, and after that the Cougars win went from a surety into reality. 

“It was a tough game,” Puma head coach, Jay Higgins, said. “It seemed like every time we started making a little bit of headway we’d take two steps forward and one step back. I think we maintained our composure through the adversity and kept playing hard. I’ve seen other teams that when confronted with the same circumstances just cave.” 

This is Maria Carrillo’s third loss in a row, and the road ahead doesn’t look to be getting any easier. They face off next week against Cardinal Newman. 

Rancho Cotate is up next against Analy in Sebastopol on Friday, Oct. 19th. 

 