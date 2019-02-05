Cougars march toward playoffs

Sports
February 5, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Coyotes bring down Titans RCHS girls’ basketball team honored their seniors Healdsburg takes the win Hayman flips it up Seawolves bow out in round 1 of NCAAs Lambrecht puts on pressure Titans secure division win! Rancho Senior Varsity and Coach Hotaling Tomales defeats Tech High Wait, I have it! “To be a Cougar, you have to have a heart of a Warrior” Technology High Cougars remain undefeated Credo/Technology volley ball Cardenas makes good use of errors Honoring Tech High Lady Titans 24-hours of Lemons at Sonoma Raceway Wildcats beat Cougars INDYCAR Showcase Honoring Tech High Lady Titans Phan, player of the year Rancho Cotate High School Martinez has a powerful kick Youth tennis camp is huge success Lacrosse holds free clinic Sept. 21 Advancing to the next round Anudokem leaps for the basket Technology High Cougars lose grip in final minutes Tech High doesn’t have enough steam Panthers trounce Cougars A collision bound to happen Not where I wanted it Warriors struggled during semi-finals Warriors and All Star Blue RC Girls’ basketball won invitational Alfaro makes a hit RC Cougar fan facing surgery receives outpouring of support Heading for a goal Seschin and Curry watch with interest Scott goes up for a shot Roseland beats Tech High Titans Exhibition match brings out the stars Parking lot rally brings families together A nice tight race Nguyen shows thanks Worden lays it up Cougars' winning streak continues Rancho graduate signs with Holy Names University Laughlin makes a diving save Senior night for the volleyball team Roseland Beats Tech High Excitement for new football season  Cougars triumph over Vikings Cougars overcome Pumas Rancho alumnus signs with New York Red Bulls Move aside Man of Steel, we’ve got Ironman: Ironman triathlon returns to Sonoma County Getting it over the net Kuhlman watches the orb sail Lady Titan’s vs St. Helena Royals win bronze Cougar Ladies dominated Going for a goal Misi ready for the big hit Great job Lady Titans Sandoval scores against Piner Roby goes high Hayes comes in first Titan’s vs. Anderson Valley Balint, pitcher for the U of Oregon signing autographs Local playing with Ducks Northern California locals round out SCCA Championship Runoffs Rancho girls beat El Molino Cross country standouts Mata player of the match 8th Annual John’s march against Stomach Cancer Scoring the final goal Tech High started a blaze

Cougars march toward playoffs

  • Jessica Phillips, senior at Rancho Cotate High School and member of the girls' varsity basketball team, reaches out for the ball as she rushes down the court during their game against the Healdsburg High School team. The teams played against each other Thurs., Jan. 24 at Rancho. Rancho remains undefeated in the league after defeating Healdsburg 71-40. Photo by Jane Peleti

By: Joshua Farestveit-Moore
February 1, 2019

The Rancho Cotate Cougars drove off the Healdsburg Greyhounds 71-40 and continued their winning streak last Thurs., remaining undefeated in the league. 

The undefeated tag doesn’t come easy. It takes victory in ten total matches against opponents carted in from all across the tri-county area. But it’s a title the Cougars earned-so far—through sweat and toil and with league and the basketball season set to end with Jan., their record positions the team perfectly to sweep the playoffs. 

“Right now the girls are playing good. We have to keep playing good,” Cougar coach, Mario Newton, said. “I told them they can’t play down to the competition. They’re playing against each other. If they don’t perform then they come off.”

Right from the tip off the Cougars displayed their characteristic aggression. They seized an early lead in the first half when Makenna Menton-Porter snagged the rebound off a missed Greyhound shot. The Greyhounds fell back, but Porter wasn’t inclined to wait around for them. She hurled the thing overhand like a baseball up the court. It bounced once and came to rest in the waiting fingers of Cougar Katie Schiebold. 

The Greyhounds swarmed to cover Schiebold, but she slipped between them like they weren’t even there. She fired off a shot from the three-point line. It arced perfectly and fell through the basket, cinching the Cougars’ lead. 

But it wasn’t the offense that earned the Cougars their victory, but their defense—catching the rebounds, stopping the shots, and most importantly: stealing the ball. 

It all started after the Greyhounds regrouped from a successful Cougar drive. The difference between the Cougars and most teams is that the Cougars play a more aggressive defense. A lot of teams, especially the slower ones, fall back to the hoop after they land a shot to arrange themselves in optimal position, but the Cougars? 

Well, the Cougars contest every step. 

In this instance they left back Jessica Phillips. Phillips pressed her opponent as she pushed up. When the Greyhound tried to pass, Phillips smacked the ball right out of her hand. It rolled across the court. 

The ball almost managed to work its way out of bounds, but Phillips got there first. She scooped it up and moved in for an unopposed layup. 

“When we played this team at their home court last time we had a rough start in the first half. Today we definitely brought our ‘A’ game,” Phillips said. “They were definitely easier to beat this time because we knew what to expect and we cleaned up some of our mistakes.” 

But Phillips wasn’t the only Cougar partaking in a bit of theft. 

Cougar Teiya Fronda snatched the ball out of the air after the Greyhounds sent a pass careening a little too close. The Cougars surged forward. 

Fronda ducked and weaved between the two Greyhound defenders that moved to cover her. Not seeing anyone open, she launched a shot at the three-point line, but it tilted to one side, bouncing off the rim. Cougar Christine Pagaduan leapt to recover. She wrenched the ball out of the hands of three Greyhound defenders and passed it back. 

Now uncovered, Fronda took her shot. This one landed. 

The Greyhounds managed a couple of successful drives but couldn’t quite match the Cougars’ sheer physicality. According to their coach, Steve Zichichi, his team is young and small and their small bench made competing against the Cougars difficult. 

“They’re definitely the crème of the league. We played them once before and kept them within fifteen, but today they came out with a purpose,” Greyhounds coach, Steve Zichichi, said. “We’re really thin right now. We’ve only have seven players. But my girls fought hard. They didn’t give up.”

The end of Jan. also marks the end of the Cougars’ basketball season. Placement for the playoffs will be announced in early Feb.