Cougars fight hard but fall to Antioch

By: Dave Williams

Now, Rancho Cotate High’s football team can get back to playing a simple little football game. Normal had no relationship with the Cougars’ home opener last Friday, Sept. 16 against Antioch, because of the presence of one player – Najee Harris, widely regarded as the No. 1 high school recruit in the country.

Harris was as good as advertised, rushing for 296 yards on 19 attempts with four touchdowns in the Panthers’ 41-33 victory. The bulk of his yardage came in the second half when his team needed him most. The Cougars held him to 78 yards at halftime.

It was a big improvement over last year’s game, when the Cougars trailed 46-0 at halftime and Harris didn’t play the second half.

Afterward, he was given superstar treatment from the fans of Rancho Cotate, as several posed for selfies with him or secured autographs.

He willingly obliged the fans until one of the coaches said it was time to get on the bus and head back to the East Bay.

Tonight, the Cougars (1-2) again will be at home as they open the North Bay League portion of the season against Montgomery High of Santa Rosa. The Vikings enter the season with a 3-0 mark, but the caliber of their competition thus far (Piner, Hayward and Sonoma) pales in comparison to what the Cougars (Analy, Sequoia and Antioch) have faced.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Rancho Cotate had several chances to score an upset over the 2-1 Panthers, who were ranked in the statewide top 10 to start the season.

The Cougars trailed 22-18 early in the fourth quarter and were mounting a drive that would have put them ahead, but quarterback Jake Simmons, seemingly with a clear path to the end zone, fumbled on the 1 yard line and Antioch recovered.

Three plays later, Harris scored on a 71-yard touchdown run that deflated the Cougars. After being forced to punt again, the Cougars saw Harris score from 29 yards out to put Antioch up 34-18 with 6:19 to play.

Rancho Cotate, however, regained its composure and put together a 51-yard drive that ended with Peyton Whetstone scoring from 7 yards out to cut its deficit to 34-25.

Harris struck again, scoring on a bruising 57-yard run in which he ran over two Cougars’ defenders on the way to put Antioch up 43-25.

Simmons connected with Jaelen Ward for a 10-yard score with 35 seconds remaining in the game.

Following the game, Rancho Cotate coach Ed Conroy said his team was disappointed in losing, but he was far from disappointed in his players.

“This guy has a level of play that we don’t have,” Conroy said. “We asked our kids to compete, and if not for a few spots, we could have won the game. We just got to get ready for the next one. I think they realized if a few things would have gone our way or done a few things better we could have won this game.”

Conroy expects to see the Vikings throw the ball more than Antioch tonight. The Cougars’ pass defense was scorched by Analy in the season opener and gradually has improved, but he said pass defense remains a point of emphasis.