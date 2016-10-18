Cougars’ defense does the job

By: Dave Williams

The offense for Rancho Cotate High’s football team continues to churn out big yardage and put lots of points on the scoreboard. Slowly but surely, the Cougars’ defense is beginning to round into shape and is simply doing things a little better than the previous week.

The Cougars’ defense put forth its best effort of the season in their game against Casa Grande of Petaluma on Sept. 30, which resulted in a 41-9 victory to push them to 2-0 in the North Bay League and 3-2 overall. Rancho Cotate’s defense did not allow the Gauchos into the end zone, as Casa Grande’s only touchdown came on an interception return in the fourth quarter.

“I felt like we’ve played better every week,” Rancho Cotate Coach Ed Conroy said. “I think the way we played against Antioch gave us the confidence we could work and stop a pretty good runner. Casa Grande didn’t throw the ball very much so we didn’t get tested deep. I’m really happy with the defense. They’ve improved, the offense is clicking. Hopefully we’ll still get a little better on defense.”

Unlike their previous outings, the Cougars got it rolling early and never gave the Gauchos a chance to get back into the game.

Quarterback Jake Simmons did not put up huge statistics where passing yards are concerned, but he did throw five touchdown passes to five different receivers.

He completed 16 of 24 passes for 203 yards and five touchdowns.

Rancho Cotate bolted to an 18-0 lead at the end of the first quarter on the strength of TD passes from Simmons to Jaelen Ward (9 yards), Logan Reese (29 yards) and Kobi Buckley (12 yards). All three point after attempts failed.

Reese was the leading receiver for the Cougars with three catches for 75 yards.

After Casa Grande kicker Brandon Keefer’s 30-yard field goal cut the lead to 18-3, Simmons and the Cougars’ offense put the game out of reach with a couple more touchdowns. Simmons scored on a 4-yard run and AJ Vallejos latched onto a 15-yard pass for a score and a 34-3 lead the Cougars carried into halftime.

Gentry Padua’s 31-yard touchdown reception from Simmons capped the scoring for the Cougars. Spencer Torkelson’s 43-yard interception return was the game’s final score.

“We played tough from the very beginning,” Conroy said. “Sometimes we wait around to get things started. But all three phases – offense, defense and special teams – played well from the beginning.”

The Cougars should get a strong test tonight when they travel north to face Windsor (4-1 overall, 1-1 NBL). The Jaguars have been a rock-solid team on defense, allowing only 29 points through five games, including two shutouts.

Montgomery of Santa Rosa has been the only common opponent for Windsor and Rancho Cotate, with the Cougars having defeated the Vikings 63-21 while the Jaguars beat Montgomery 28-8.