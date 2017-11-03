News
November 3, 2017
Cougars defeat Pumas 52-14

November 3, 2017

Logan Reese, senior at Rancho Cotate High School and member of the varsity team, makes a big leap to catch the ball and take it down the field during their Homecoming game against Maria Carrillo on Saturday at Cougar Stadium. The teams met in a rare Saturday afternoon game to play against each other, due to Rancho having to play a non-league game against Cardinal Newman on Monday night. Rancho's next game will be a league game against Cardinal Newman on Saturday night at 7 p.m., this will determine who will be the NBL Champions. 