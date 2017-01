Rancho Cotate High School senior Mario “Kiki” Gomez fights for the ball against a Ukiah player during the Cougars’ 6-1 North Bay League victory on Friday, Jan. 13, at Cougar Stadium. Rancho Cotate, 7-3 overall and 3-1 in the NBL, travels to face Windsor tonight for a 7 p.m. contest. The Cougars’ next home game is Monday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m., against Cardinal Newman of Santa Rosa.

Jane Peleti