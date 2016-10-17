Cougars crank out 63-21 win

Montgomery High’s football team felt the full brunt of Rancho Cotate High’s offensive firepower on Sept. 24 in the North Bay League opener for both teams.

Whether it was running back Peyton Whetstone darting through the Vikings’ defense for 199 yards on 16 carries and three touchdowns (two rushing) or burly fullback Tanielu Guerrero bulldozing his way into the end zone with a few Montgomery defenders on his back, there was no slowing down the Cougars, who scored 49 consecutive points after trailing 21-14 to notch a 63-21 victory.

Rancho Cotate (2-2) plays its third straight game at home tonight when it hosts Petaluma’s Casa Grande. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

The Gauchos enter tonight’s game with a 1-3 record and are fresh off a thorough 42-7 beating at the hands of Cardinal Newman.

Through four games, both defenses for Rancho Cotate and Casa Grande have allowed almost the same amount of points, as the Cougars have allowed 145 while the Gauchos have given up 144. The difference is the offense, where the Cougars have averaged a little more than 47 points a game while the Gauchos have averaged only 14 per game.

Quarterback Jake Simmons produced another strong game for the Cougars, completing 14 of 22 passes for 278 yards and four touchdowns against Montgomery. Even more impressive was the fact Simmons completed all four of his scoring throws to different receivers – Jaelen Ward, Logan Reese, AJ Vallejos and Whetstone.

The aforementioned receivers also each caught four passes. Reese was the yardage leader with 81, followed by Vallejos with 61 and Ward and Whetstone with 46 and 39, respectively.