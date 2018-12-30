Cougars beat Bulldogs

News
December 30, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Baseball League receives donation from local motorcycle club CPI receives funding to offer counseling in schools Rohnert Park road updates Operators ordered to pay for false advertising violations NHTSA reminds motorists to drive sober this season FEMA awards Sonoma Water grant Santa now knows her secret New laws take effect Jan. 1 Fresh faces on the CRPUSD board  RP swears in new council member Cotati Council reshuffles seats RP’s n­ew Director of Public Safety In Singapore Strait aboard a missile destroyer Newsom’s vision “cradle to career” CHP reminds all of increased crimes Bad air quality cancels sports Official election winners as projected by the VOICE Fun family Christmas events in Cotati Cougars’ season comes to a tearful sad conclusion Dr. Dominguez and Hawkins named as director and co-director for Hanna Institute University Elementary School to host Maker World at SSU Animal Shelter League of RP receives grant The Community Voice endorses candidates DA’s office awarded DUI Prosecution Grant Rohnert Park kid joins TCU Frightful, fun, free Halloween activities Cougars crush Ukiah Election projected winners November 6, 2018  Sonoma Clean Power offers no-cost energy upgrades Rancho advances to semifinals Public invited to give input on Downtown RP Site School board candidates voice opinions Woman stabbed on west side of RP LandPaths connects people to protected land Tech High Girl's Soccer Undefeated champions! State Farm property steams forward to Station Avenue Scrappers Steal Win RP Foundation issues grant Cotati allows second dispensary New residential building lands approved Rancho Cotate Band fundraiser BBQ Jessica Holman: Thirty-five years of Rancho Spirit Titans crush Mustangs Station Avenue gets final approval Cotati Council reviews trash plan New interim superintendent Krispy Kreme Doughnuts comes to Rohnert Park  Cougars blow past Gauchos  Rohnert Park honors its Veterans and Servicemen Cotati Chamber of Commerce Oktoberfest Rancho crushes Analy CA Homemaker Association needs volunteers Active duty honorees at the RP Veterans Day program RP’s new interim police chief Big changes to big project in Rohnert Park A possibility for Snyder Lane to have four lanes soon Penngrove Community Church celebrates 120 years Cotati approves tree lighting City of Cotati has apartment housing parking problems Students at University Elementary discussing the labyrinth Rohnert Park City Council Candidates R P Foundation gives grants to NOAH and Petaluma Bounty Summit State Bank annual report March for the blind highlights need for more accessible sidewalks Cougar to Bear — Simmons’ new pelt SRJC picks up local quarterback The Cougars defeat the Jaguars at homecoming Kids and firefighters compete in RP RP local, Petri Alva, 14, a nationally recognized athlete SweetPea celebrates 31 years Seawolves serve up a victory Cardinals rout Cougars How to help victims of wildfires Polynesia celebrated at annual Pacific Islander Festival Fire storm anniversary Plan approved for Station Ave. park Football in full swing, 3rd win Arrests and charges target Apple stores Annie Rasmussen Celebration of Life Revisiting those who lost it all: October wildfire victims still on the road to recovery SMART celebrates a year of service RP Public Safety report card Penngrove native set for amazing voyage Cotati votes opposition to oil leases SC neighborhood sues illegal pot grower Penngrove grassfire destroys buildings Cotati Accordion Festival still a hit after 28 years RP residents provide input in police chief search Forum hosted by WLV for RP City Council candidates Supply giveaways lend a hand to families Police officers inspect inside of car Lowerys help with campaign Yes on Measure W will keep fire stations open RP to host community forum for public safety director search Emergency Alert System Test Sept. 10 & 12 Spreckels and Alchemia connects community It wasn’t an easy fight but Rancho wins again RP Safety Dept. climbs in remembrance of 9/11/18 Back to school for Rohnert Park and Cotati Another tough break for roller derby RP waits to make update to emergency alert system Cougars slay Dragons Third pedestrian struck by SMART train Enjoying ribs Little ones with big Polynesian dancing spirit Sidewalk repair gets big break from City of RP RP Health Center celebrates anniversary Imitating major leaguers Rohnert Park waiting for approval for canine program

Cougars beat Bulldogs

  • Jessica Phillips, senior at Rancho Cotate High School and member of the varsity basketball team, goes up for a shot during their game against Alhambra. The teams battled it out at Rancho Fri. Dec. 21. After a back and forth game, Rancho took the win 62-53. Photo by Jane Peleti

By: Joshua Farestveit-Moore
December 28, 2018

It wasn’t easy but the Rancho Cotate girls’ basketball team sealed the deal against the Alhambra Bulldogs (62-53) Fri. night, Dec. 21 in a non-conference game at the Rancho Cotate High School. 

The match went neck and neck right up into the fourth quarter, and while the Cougars clearly won, their performance disappointed their coach, Mario Newton. 

“It wasn’t up to par for us. They played hard towards the end, but we made a lot of mechanical mistakes. We’ll start working on them bright and early tomorrow morning eight to ten o clock practice,” Newton said. “Ultimately I’m satisfied with the win.”

The Cougars drew first blood, but it took them a good three minutes into the game before they managed it. The Bulldogs put up a stalwart resistance. No defense is perfect, however, and the Cougar’s Makenna Menton-Porter eventually found the gap off a pass to the Bulldog’s Aleena Quintero. 

Quintero went for the ball, but Porter got there first. She snatched it out of the air, sending the Bulldogs scrambling back up the court. Porter didn’t wait. She plunged towards the basket and leapt. The ball lifted and fell in a perfect layup. 

From there the game tilted in the Cougars’ favor. They scored a few more points and kept the Bulldogs away from their basket. 

Then a missed shot by the Cougars bounced the ball off the rim. The ball fell into the hands of the Bulldog’s Skyler Parker. Parker caught the rebound and took off for Cougar territory. The Cougars swarmed Parker, but she ducked and weaved between their outstretched arms, drawing closer and closer to the basket. She fired off a shot. The ball arced through the air and sank into the waiting net. 

Now back in the game the Bulldogs pressed their advantage. Bulldog Aleena Quintero took point. Rather than desceninto the melee in the paint, Quintero opted to lob the ball from the three point line. The first basket caught the audience and the Cougars by surprise, swishing through the hoop as clean and professional as you please. 

Quintero followed it up less than ten seconds of play time later with another one as if to prove the first hadn’t just been a fluke. That stole the Cougars lead right out from under them. Momentum swung between the two teams throughout the rest of the match. Things didn’t truly break in the Cougars’ favor until late in the game. 

It all started with a foul. A Cougar defender threw an elbow at Bulldog Bry Waters and Waters lined up for the pair of penalty shots the foul called for. She sank the first but missed the second. The ball fell into Porter’s waiting hands. Now in possession, the Cougars shifted into an offensive stance and the Bulldogs fell back to cover. They were too slow. One of the Cougars, Jessica Phillips, made for the Bulldogs’ basket as soon as Waters had launched the last free throw, and she was in the perfect position to catch Porter’s pass. 

Phillips went for the lay-up. The ball passed over the rim, however, and both the Bulldogs and Cougars fell into a desperate melee for possession beneath the basket. The Cougars emerged victorious when Leslie Bejaran plunged into the Bulldog defenders and snatched up the ball. She used her momentum to carry her through and into an unopposed layup. 

After that the game fell into the Cougars’ favor. The Bulldogs staged a late game rally, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the gap in score. 

“This was a good game on both sides. Despite our loss I think both teams got better. That was our hope going into this game,” Bulldog coach, Jason Bautista, said. “We were definitely undersized against them but we never backed down.”

Next up for the Cougars is the West Coast Jamboree which will be in Concord Dec. 27th.