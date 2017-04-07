Cougars baseball wins two

Rancho Cotate High’s baseball team seems to have found its footing after enduring a winless road trip to Southern California.

The Cougars got their second North Bay League victory on Friday, March 31, by going on the road to take down Santa Rosa’s Cardinal Newman 7-4. Rancho Cotate’s first league victory was a tense 2-1 win over Windsor at home.

The two wins upped the Cougars’ NBL record to 2-1 and 4-8 overall. The next home game for the Cougars is April 12 at 4 p.m. against Santa Rosa.

Rancho Cotate 2 Windsor 1

The Cougars didn’t get many hits in this contest off Windsor hurler Tyler Hellums, but they made the hits they got count.

Junior second baseman Joey Kramer broke a 1-1 tie with a deep single that brought home senior Oscar Urbina with the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh. Urbina also got a single earlier in the final frame.

Tanielu Guerrero, who was the winning pitcher for the Cougars, also was their top hitter by going 2 for 3 with an RBI in the third inning .

Rancho Cotate 7 Cardinal Newman 4

One run in the first inning and four in the second were enough to get the Cougars by the Cardinals, who scored all of their runs in the second and third innings. Rancho Cotate tacked on runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

Urbina again played a major role in the Cougars’ victory by going 2 for 3 at the plate with a double, two RBI and a run scored. Ryan Phillips was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Rancho, while Jared Zang, also the winning pitcher, had a triple and scored twice.