Cougars’ Spackman selected all-tourney

Three strong performances landed Rancho Cotate High’s Camille Spackman on the all-tournament team of the Stokes Tournament, held last weekend in Kelseyville.

The Cougars went 2-1 in the tournament to improve their overall mark to 3-1.

Rancho Cotate opened the tournament by overrunning Ferndale 86-33.

In the semifinal, the Cougars suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of Cloverdale 62-51. Rancho Cotate rebounded to capture third place with a one-point win over Orland, 57-56.

In the tournament opener against Ferndale, the Cougars took control early and held a 25-12 lead at the end of the first quarter. By halftime, the game was well in hand as Rancho Cotate led 49-20.

Spackman was one of four Cougars to reach double figures against Ferndale, leading the team with 21 points, followed by Reilani Peleti with 13, Abbey Mendoza with 10 and Makenna Menton-Porter with 10.

Against Cloverdale, the Cougars trailed only by two at halftime, 29-27, but the Eagles outscored Rancho Cotate 19-9 in the third quarter to take control. Peteti and Spackman were the top two scorers for Rancho Cotate with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The game with Orland was nip-and-tuck all the way, but Orland outscored Rancho Cotate in the final stanza 12-10. Peleti was the top scorer for Rancho Cotate with 14 points, followed by Spackman and Katie Schiebold with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Rancho Cotate’s next game is Tuesday, Dec. 13, at home against Kennedy of Richmond. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.