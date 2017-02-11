Cougar wrestlers drop Montgomery

Only six of the 14 wrestling matches during Rancho Cotate High School’s Feb. 1 dual match against Santa Rosa’s Montgomery High were settled on the mat, as the other bouts were either forfeits or double forfeits.

The Cougars won all of the contested matches, including four by pin and one by a technical fall, as they defeated the Vikings 44-18 in a North Bay League contest in Rohnert Park. Craig Zschach pinned Montgomery’s Zachery Anderson 1 minute, 34 seconds into the 120-pound match, and Brian Davis stuck Austin Maners at 2:35 of the 126-pound contest.

Paine Garrett won via technical fall (by 15 points or more) over Keaone Stephens at 132 pounds. Rylan Brown and Orion Piombo pinned the Vikings Cody Cornett and Omar Velasquez in the 160 and 170-pound matches, respectively. Both recorded their pins at 1:25.

The only match that went the distance saw Charlene Souza, a senior girl wrestler, beat Montgomery’s Kienan Wilkening 11-8.

Rancho Cotate will compete in the North Bay League Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Maria Carrillo High School in Santa Rosa. The top three placers in each division will advance to the North Coast Section Championships on Feb. 24-25 at James Logan High in Union City.