Rancho Cotate junior Jared Zang lines a single during the varsity baseball team’s 3-0 non-conference loss to Livermore on Saturday, March 11 at the Rancho Cotate High baseball diamond. Rancho Cotate has had a rough start this season, going 1-4 in its first five games, including a 19-4 defeat at the hands of Casa Grande of Petaluma in the North Bay League opener. The Cougars travel to Southern California for three games this weekend.

Jane Peleti