Cougar award winner

Chris Miller, senior at Rancho Cotate High School accepts the Cougar Roar Award, an award that represents an overall outstanding citizen that symbolizes the school as a whole. The award was presented to him at the Rancho Cotate High School Scholarships & Awards Program that was held at Spreckels Theatre Thursday, May 24. Students were presented with scholarships and awards, members of the National Honor Society were announced as well as Senior Class Council, Associated Student Body and the Top 10 Seniors, including the Valedictorians and Salutatorian.

Jane Peleti