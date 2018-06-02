Cougar award winner

Kids & Pets
June 2, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Penngrove School Lifeskill award winners May 16 Keep three-legged animals slender Happy Birthday Spring fling dance at Monte Vista Gold mining day at Hahn Elementary Time for Spring cleaning! Hope unleashed for pets with cancer Penngrove School Lifeskill award winners May 9 The unpredictable nature of cats How to care for aquarium goldfish How to banish pet odors from a home Our genius volunteers rock and give for the animals University Elementary School Lifeskill award recipients for the week of May 8 Penngrove School Lifeskill award winners May 2 Lifeskill recipients at Hahn for Pre-K through 2nd for April Lifeskill recipients for Hahn 3rd through 5th grade for April Student builders for Monte Vista the week of April 16 The secret to successful dog training Meeting the finish line Penngrove Lifeskill award winners for April 18 Hahn School Lifeskill recipients Pre-K through 2nd-grade-January Happy Birthday Hahn School Lifeskill recipients 3rd through 5th-grade-January Monte Vista Student builders for April 24 Monte Vista School Student Builders for Jan. 30 Bunfest April 29, at Burton Rec Center Penngrove School Lifeskill award winners for Jan. 24 Waldo Rohnert Intermediate Lifeskill leaders for the week of Feb. 26 Critter Gitter singing about pet care Waldo Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders for the week of April 23 Penngrove School Lifeskill award winners for April 11 Hahn Elementary Lifeskill recipients Summer fun for kids Waldo Intermediate Lifeskill leaders for the week of April 16 Hahn School Lifeskill recipients for 3rd through 5th grade Hope unleashed for pets with cancer 2nd-graders sing at city council Waldo Intermediate March 26 How to house-train your dog Monte Vista Student Builders for Feb. 20 Penngrove School Lifeskill Award winners - Feb. 21 Penngrove Lifeskill award winners for March 14 Simple science experiments By Ken Zschack Waldo Lifeskill leaders Happy Birthday Hahn Elementary Lifeskill Penngrove Lifeskill winners for Feb. 14 Lion dancer stretches high The magic of microchips Learn about us! Penngrove School Lifeskill award winners for April 4 Penngrove Lifeskill Award winners for Feb. 7 Monte Vista Student Builders - Feb. 27 Monte Vista School Student Builders for March 6 Would you adopt to certain people? Monte Vista School Student Builders for March 5 Hahn Elementary Lifeskill 3rd-5th Monte Vista Student Builders for Jan. 9 Penngrove Lifeskill award winners for March 7 Kids enjoyed playing on the new playscapes at Golis Park John Reed Citizen of the week winners for Feb. 6 Waldo Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders Monte Vista Student builders for the week of March 23 Monte Vista Student builders for Feb. 6 Is the stray you’ve been feeding looking a lot rounder? University Elementary Lifeskill award recipients for the week of April 10 Sex scandal hits the animal welfare world Baby, it’s cold out there Technology High School hosts first STEAM Showcase Penngrove School Lifeskill winners Jan. 31 Rancho Cotate Students for the months of January and February Teens know it all Thomas Page Academy Lifeskill winners for week of Jan. 29 15 Schools compete in North Bay Science challenge Waldo Elementary Intermediate Lifeskill leaders for the week of April 9 University Elementary School Lifeskill Leaders Feb. 5 Rabbits and Easter Waldo School Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders Feb. 5 Getting a second dog is a big deal The Kindness Committee Â â€˜Bone Upâ€™ on wise winter weather practices for your petÂ  A volunteer's tale of RP animal shelter

Cougar award winner

  • Photo by Jane Peleti

June 1, 2018

Chris Miller, senior at Rancho Cotate High School accepts the Cougar Roar Award, an award that represents an overall outstanding citizen that symbolizes the school as a whole. The award was presented to him at the Rancho Cotate High School Scholarships & Awards Program that was held at Spreckels Theatre Thursday, May 24. Students were presented with scholarships and awards, members of the National Honor Society were announced as well as Senior Class Council, Associated Student Body and the Top 10 Seniors, including the Valedictorians and Salutatorian.

Jane Peleti