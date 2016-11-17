Cotati’s hands tied on downtown towing issue

By: Dave Williams

August incident prompted city council to seek options on ex-Exchange Bank lot

An incident where a local man’s truck was impounded by a tow truck company in August prompted the Cotati City Council to take a deeper look into the city’s towing regulations.

Scott Taylor, a local musician who was playing at the Tradewinds Bar in Cotati in August, came before the council in September to complain about a local towing company, Express Towing, that hooked up his car because he was illegally parked in the lot behind the old Exchange Bank building in downtown Cotati on Old Redwood Highway.

Exchange Bank has moved to a site on East Cotati Avenue, and its old building stands empty. The owner of the lot has not allowed any parking on that lot, most likely for insurance liability purposes.

Taylor says he parked in the lot because the spot designated for those to load or unload equipment at the Tradewinds was occupied. He says he was only in the Tradewinds after hours for a few minutes to collect his pay for performing that night. When he emerged from the bar, his car was in the process of being towed. Taylor told the council he was forced to pay $115 to get his car unhooked and that he also was handcuffed by a Cotati Police officer.

Cotati city staff returned with its findings and told the council at its meeting on Nov. 8 the owner of the building was well within his right to ban parking at that site and to have cars towed that are in violation.

Towing in California is regulated by the California Vehicle Code (CVC). The primary section related to towing can be found in CVC 22658. In particular, on private property, property owners are required to post signage.

The pertinent part of the code reads, “There is displayed, in plain view at all entrances to the property, a sign not less than 17 inches by 22 inches in size, with lettering not less than one inch in height, prohibiting public parking and indicating that vehicles will be removed at the owner’s expense, and containing the telephone number of the local traffic law enforcement agency and the name and telephone number of each towing company that is a party to a written general towing authorization agreement with the owner or person in lawful possession of the property. The sign may also indicate that a citation may also be issued for the violation.”

Cotati City Manager Damien O’Bid added, “If car is still on the hook and hasn’t left the property, you have the right to stop the tow truck. The tow driver will be able charge you but you’d avoid impounding and fun and games that goes along with car being taken off the property.”

There was a suggestion the city could block access to the parking lot to limit the possibility of cars being towed. But O’Bid said that would be unlawful. So the city posted signs at each entry way instead.

“We’re not able to, without compelling health and safety reason able to physically block sites, so the signage route was taken,” O’Bid said.

Councilman Mark Landman express frustration with the situation but basically admitted the city’s hands are tied.

“It’s interesting to see there’s always the assumption as to how much power we have as a city and police chief,” Landman said. “It’s a little different than you’d expect. I’m satisfied with the improvements in signage. It’s unfortunate that the laws described, which it looks like the property owner was following, were so minimal that it was creating problems for the public.”

The question was raised as to whether the council believes this is going to be an ongoing problem or a one-time problem on an unusual property with an unusual parking problem in a special area in the heart of downtown Cotati.

“If problems continues to recur, I’d be very open to having staff look into it,” Landman said. “If not a recurring problem, no need to devote public resources to this problem.”