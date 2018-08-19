Community
August 19, 2018
Cotati’s early morning breakfast

By: Irene Hilsendager
August 10, 2018

Cotati Police Chief Michael Parish will speak at a breakfast Tuesday, Aug. 21 at Friar Tucks Pub in downtown Cotati. Parish will give an overview of the Cotati Police Department and discuss issues that affect the community.

 Breakfast, sponsored by Friar Tucks Pub, is from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. The cost is $15 prior to the event and $20 at the door and is open to all.

In addition to Chief Parish, Ms. Tyler-Avery Lewis, Miss Sonoma County 2018, a 22-year-old student at Santa Rosa Junior College, will speak at the breakfast about her role and aspirations for other young women and men. As a great-granddaughter of slaves, she wants to use her platform to bring positive change to the community by advocating for more factual portrayals of African-Americans in schools.

Cherie Chipman, Vice President and Rohnert Park Branch Manager for the Exchange Bank will give highlights of the upcoming Cotati Oktoberfest scheduled for Oct. 13. The annual event will be held at Cotati’s La Plaza Park with ‘wunderbar’ German food, beer, wine, live music, dancing, a yodeling contest and more! The Alpiners will be featured playing traditional Oktoberfest music, including polkas!

Contact chamber@cotati.org or (707) 795-5508 to reserve your seat at the table.