Cotati’s Zone Music-History 2010

By: Irene Hilsendager

Twenty nine years is long enough for a business to become an institution and over the years Cotati’s Zone Music has been more than a retail music store selling electric and acoustic guitars, basses, keyboards, drums, sound systems and recording equipment-it’s become a central organizing force for good in the North Bay Area musical community, producing benefits and musical events in support of everything from ailing musicians to community causes like the recent Rock for No Rock concert in Cotati’s downtown La Plaza Park.

Cotati’s Zone Music evolved from a little one room, used guitars and consignment shop run by one person, founder Frank Hayhurst and became a full range, full service music store that employed 24 people and carried everything musicians could ever need.

Also along the way, Frank’s friend and associate Blair Hardman grew a small cassette-based recording studio, Zone Recording, based in one of Zone’s closets, into a major recording studio and media production facility. And Kent Fossgree, a long time Zone employee, spun off his ability to repair anything into his own business, Backstage Technical Services. These businesses are going strong and will continue to operate.

Since the fall of 2008 there has been increasing financial pressures on Zone Music’s full range retail business model. The economic downturn, with its combination of recession, financial fears and the increased cost of credit, has had a profound impact on sales of musical instruments and equipment. But it has been pressure from the internet that has struck hardest-where products can be purchased without sales tax and with free freight. Additional pressure has come from big box stores like Best Buy and chain merchants like Guitar Center, organizations with the financial resources available that allow them to keep their prices in line with the internet’s “no sales tax” prices. In this climate, Zone Music downsized and downsized again, trying to cover the same product areas with fewer people.

Finally, a number of factors occurring simultaneously forced Zone’s full service, full range retail organization out of business, leaving an opening for a retail shop that harkens back to the earliest model of a music store run by a couple of guys selling used instruments and accessories.

Internet blow out prices with no sales tax, combined with a continued down economy and slower summer sales and now the 101 freeway rebuilding project that has made getting to Cotati from Petaluma and Santa Rosa a major time consuming pain, have created a “perfect storm.”

“I gave it everything I’ve got” said Frank Hayhurst, “I put all of my resources into keeping Zone Music going.”

Frank is 100 percent supportive of the scaled down retain store and hopes that it will continue the music store tradition in the Zone Music location.

“For me trying to keep Zone Music going over the past two years has been financially devastating. I regret that I didn’t figure out what was happening in the economy two years ago and I am very sorry that I have let down both our music community and the music industry that I have been a part of for almost 30 years.”

Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.