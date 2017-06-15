Cotati woman pleads: consider the salamander

By: Christina Molcillo

At 7:12 p.m., the Cotati City Council was nowhere to be seen, closed session having run into overtime. By 7:15 p.m. they came striding in to take their places up front. Things got heated from the get-go when the floor was open to public comments. The Cotati Village Tentative Map Extension was called into question first thing, with a Cotati resident first calling for Mark Landman’s resignation from the council for what she considered his breach of ethics from involvement with Sonoma Clean Power. However, her real concern was the environmental impact the Cotati Village project would have on the natural habitat of the Tiger Salamander. She argued that the development would “...pave right over the critical habitat.” She further stated that according to her research, these extensions on the years long project were fundamentally illegal. Following this, a resident of Villages and the HOA president, Christopher C. came forward to rejoinder that on behalf of the homeowners at the Village, all 46 current owners would very much like to see the extension program move forward. The project developer presented the facts and legality of project, and the extension was once again granted by the council, moving the project forward. There were no Tiger Salamanders present at the meeting.