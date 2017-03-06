Cotati votes to host shopping cart race

By: Dave Williams

Charity event modeled after race in Chicago and will benefit REFB

It worked in Chicago, so why not Cotati?

The Cotati City Council at its meeting on Tuesday voted 4-0 to approve a resolution to host the 2017 Cotatitarod Shopping Cart Race and Food Drive at La Plaza Park on April 29. Councilman Mark Landman was absent.

The inaugural Cotatitarod is being modeled after the CHIditarod, which is an event that is 100 percent run by volunteers. The CHIditarod is a charity food drive, costumed beauty pageant and pub crawl. The event coordinators for the Cotatitarod are the North Bay Burners.

The North Bay Burners have partnered with the Redwood Empire Food Bank to donate all food collected from the event to help those locally in need. The Cotatitarod will consist of teams of five people racing shopping carts on a 3.79-mile course throughout the city streets of Cotati.

The time of the race is expected to take a little more than an hour. The event begins and finishes at La Plaza Park, and each team will be charged an entry fee of 60 pounds of food donations.

“We’ve tried a lot of things in Cotati, so we might as well try this,” Councilman John Moore said. “And, it’s for a good cause.”

The North Bay Burners, in their application to Cotati, asked for food and vendor sales in La Plaza Park and the closure of certain public parking spaces in front of Spancky’s Bar.

The event is expected to run from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., but because of necessary preparations before and the cleanup after, La Plaza Park will be in use from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Financial considerations for Cotati would be a park permit fee of $150 in use fees and a refundable $350 security deposit fee. Both fees will be collected by the applicant prior to the event.

The event staff will collect a $15 one-day business license from each of their vendors who are not currently licensed for business in Cotati, and remit the collect amount, along with a list of vendors, no later than 30 days following the event.