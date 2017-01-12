Cotati updates sewer codes

Cotati’s City Council on Tuesday passed an ordinance to amend the city’s sewer codes to bring them into compliance with requirements from the federal pretreatment program and to authorize the City of Santa Rosa to administer and enforce the pretreatment program.

Cotati for several years has contracted with Santa Rosa to use its Santa Rosa subregional sewage system for treatment of its sewage. Because Cotati is the owner and operator of a public sewer system, it is responsible for amending codes to meet state and Federal regulatory regulations. Santa Rosa recently amended its code to incorporate changes in the Environmental Protection Agency’s Pretreatment Program requirements, and has prompted Cotati to do so as well.

There were a number of revisions to clean up and clarify the code. Santa Rosa’s code was amended in 2008 to incorporate many of the EPA’s Streamlining program mandatory and optional changes. From 2008 until now, Santa Rosa’s treatment program has been inspected twice by the California Regional Water Quality Control Board, North Coast Region.

The two inspections identified needed amendments to Santa Rosa’s and the member agencies’ sewer use ordinances to comply with EPA’s Pretreatment Regulations, which included the following: adding a definition for “non-significant categorical industrial user; revising the definition for “authorized representative; revising the criteria for significant non-compliance; and revising the local limits provision to add a reference to the Federal Register for a list of “total toxic organics” chemicals.

Cotati also added revisions, including: providing general authority to the director of utilities for the City of Santa Rosa to administer and enforce the City of Santa Rosa’s pretreatment program; replace the “director of public works” with the “director of utilities” where necessary, or add the director of utilities in cases where both the director of public works and the director of utilities have authority; and delete definitions that are not being used in the ordinance.

Cotati will not incur additional costs by adopting the sewer code revisions. Expenses to ensure individual industrial user compliance with the sewer regulations are passed on to those users through sewer use permit fees.

This item had been discussed and, for all practical purposes, approved at an earlier council meeting. It was passed via the consent calendar.