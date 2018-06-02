Cotati to oppose Senate bills

News
June 2, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Local aid to Puerto Rico Out of the ashes comes the first Coffey Park home RP’s new general plan to span next 20 years Car break-ins hit Liman Way Awards and grants bestowed on local teachers Cotati roads scheduled for a facelift Memorial Day means seat belt enforcement Office hours notice: SSU commencement Penngrove’s 4th annual Down Home Day 1 dead after Sonoma State stabbing, suspect arrested Wildfire awareness week urges vigilance SSU stabbing victim identified 1 dead after Sonoma State stabbing, suspect arrested Co-founder of Rohnert Park passed away April 20 Prostitution ring uncovered Local startup chosen to operate Cotati’s Veronda-Falletti Ranch RP attempting to alleviate traffic woes RP votes to increase sewer rates Crab feed comes to Penngrove Former SSU professor dies Fire displaces RP residents Graton Casino funds to help community projects Crash simulation emphasizes emergency preparedness Remembering Cory Vaughn Cotati City Council presented with awards for excellence in city budget Reconfiguration of RP schools Graffiti threat tests Rancho’s emergency protocol RP nixes idea for hotel tax increase measure Crash causes small gas leak RP's new municipal regulations will try and curb parking problem Correction: A science guy goes angling Every 15 Minutes at the Ranch Tour bus rams bridge on the way to Graton Casino Technology High School relocates Council approves La Plaza park for fundraiser Haircuts and meals for homeless Drag racer dies CRPUSD Special Ed program falters Schools for climate action Gov. Brown swears in newCHP Commissioner Traffic signal updates Vehicle thefts drops RP Council votes to extend terms Cotati to get new park and ride Community SAIF celebrates heroes Be a part of history: Penngrove to assemble time capsule RP residents win Miss Sonoma County and Outstanding Teen Financial challenges may cause station closures Two alarm fire displaces RP residents, destroys home Snyder era ends at age 92 Pursuit of erratic speeding driver leads to DUI arrest Free tax prep assistance for low income residents Judson Snyder, columnist 53 alleged Brown Act violations Sonoma County reports flu death Standing together on gun reform Drunk driver tries to flee scene Rainfall levels are up – But not yet normal SR woman killed by SMART train Greenhouse gas reduction efforts RP partners with Rotary Clubs to clean up creeks New RP homeless count and SR homeless camp eviction RP votes to change commissioner terms RP cracking down on distracted driving National Walk Out SSU shines at United Nations TRIO works in Rohnert Park SSU loses compassionate alumna No future for local karaoke Bunnies and eggs come to Cotati

Cotati to oppose Senate bills

By: Katherine Minkiewicz
May 25, 2018

The Cotati City Council decided Tuesday evening to send letters of opposition for Senator Bill Dodd’s two passion projects, Senate Bill 1088, a bill that would potentially create pricey constraints on small locally owned utilities such as Sonoma Clean Power and Senate Bill 988, an already existing law that would extend the delinquency period for residents who have failed to pay their water bill. Under advisement from City Manager, Damien O’Bid and city staff, the council came to a general consensus that while the bills do have good intentions, the key concerns are too great to be forgone and so council moved to oppose the bills unless they are amended.

There were concerns centered around each bill. City staff said as currently written the Office of Emergency Services Bill creates concerns regarding the potential of “unlimited” Investor Owned Utility expenses. Investor Owned Utilities are privately owned gas and electric providers versus non-profit public utilities, which are managed by elected officials and public employees. 

There’s also the concern that SB 1088 would limit the implementation of Distributed Energy Resource programs, which are smaller and tend to be locally owned power plants that use clean energy such as solar power.

Sonoma Clean Power for instance is one such program that provides clean power energy to local cities such as Cotati and could be affected by this bill.

“Locally, Sonoma Clean Power is currently working with the bill author to clarify. At this time, the league of California Cities has taken a ‘watch’ position on this bill,” according to an agenda item report by City Manager Damien O’Bid.

O’Bid explained why the city opposes this bill’s language and why these concerns are significant. 

“1088 is (relating to) more than just Cotati, it is for the whole region. It would try to limit distributed energy programs like small local programs... Solar has become more popular and there are new energy sources that do not generate as much Greenhouse Gases and are more resilient,” O’Bid explained in an interview. “We’re part of Sonoma Clean Power, which purchases power and distributes it to the cities and we use that. The way it (the bill) is currently written, it would limit the ability to do that.”

If passed as is, the bill would require the Office of Emergency Services to establish certain standards for reducing risks for a major event, such as a wildfire. The adopted standards would have to include policies for managing aspects such as defensible space and any other actions taken by an electric or gas corporation or locally owned utility that would reduce the risk of fire “in a major event.” Essentially, this might mean added expenditures for local companies such as Sonoma Clean Power, which may make it difficult for them to meet added costs.

The other senate bill, SB 988, has a more direct connection and effect on Cotati if passed.

The bill, which is an already existing bill, would add an amendment that would in short that would lengthen the terms of delinquency for water bills.

As stated in the agenda report, “the bill would prohibit an urban and community water system from discontinuing residential service for nonpayment until a payment by a customer has been delinquent for at least 60 days.”

The deferred payment plan would give more time for delinquent customers, however, that added time would also mean that their delinquent bills would continue to add up, adding to their debt over a long period of time.

Cotati Mayor Mark Landman said he believes there is good intention behind the bill, however, if 60 days were added then a person would continue to get services without having to pay for an extended payment of time.

“We believe that it is a very well intentioned bill but for our municipality we already provide cost options for people who cannot pay and this would (mean) that other ratepayers would have to carry the costs,” Landman said. “And for 1088, it is a bill that seems to have to do with a change in safety plans (for utilities) and for our region that would be good, but we are concerned that it would put constraints on local utilities (such as Sonoma Clean Power).” 

Currently, the city sends out bills on a bi-monthly schedule with bills being sent out around 14 days following the close of the last cycle. If bills remain unpaid after 30 days, the person will receive a late notice and if after seven days the bills still are not paid, then water will be shut off.

O’Bid says the city has already generously extended their delinquency period and has programs to help people pay their bills.

“This bill would take the problem further,” O’Bid said. The League of California Cities has also taken an “oppose unless amended” stance on the bill. 

In a drafted letter to Senator Dodd from Director of State Legislature Relations Association of California Water Agencies, Wendy Ridderbusch, Legislative Representative California Special Districts Association, Rylan Gervase, Legislative Representative League of California Cities, Erin Evans-Fudem and several other entities, the letter expresses the main reason as to why there is so much opposition.

“The bill would completely change the practice of water purveyors who currently undertake multiple protocols to ensure that water service is discontinued for non-payment only when a customer fails to follow through,” the letter states.   

According to Landman, Senator Dodd did make one amendment towards the bill, however, there are still changes to the bill that local municipalities are hoping will be made.

Landman also said that a number of other cities in Sonoma County such as Sebastopol and Windsor will most likely follow in Cotati’s footsteps and send letters of opposition to Sacramento.

“We had a big meeting with all the cities on Friday and we indicated that we would oppose it and then we brought it down to the individual cities,” Landman said. He also mentioned that Tuesday’s night discussion of the bills was production and that council members unanimously agreed to oppose the two bills. 

O’Bid said of the matter, “It is important to let our feelings be known before it gets to the governors’ desk.” 