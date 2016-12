One-year-old Alexa Grant, her soon to be 3-year-old sister Isla, her father Jean, and grandmother Ekaterini took a carriage ride during Cotati’s Holiday Shop & Stroll event Saturday, Dec. 3. The carriage rides were provided by Amy and Bullwinkle (the horse) of Hackney Horse & Carriage. Last weekend was more or less the official kickoff to the holiday season in Cotati and Rohnert Park, which also held its tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 3.

