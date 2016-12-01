Cotati stroll travels by Ner Shalom

By: Irene Hilsendager

We are now at Ner Shalom synagogue. It was the Cotati’s Women’s Improvement Club established in 1909. Many attendees have said that this building really brings back many memories as they attended dances, met their spouses and listened to the great music of the 60s and 70s.

The area at the corner of Old Redwood Highway and East Cotati became the Cotati Fire Department in 1941 along with a Civil Defense building plus a tower. In 1991 a new fire station was built along with the merger of Penngrove to form what is now Rancho Adobe Fire Department.

Everyone knows where the scout hut is, but did you know it used to sit right next to the Women’s Club building? A street, however, had to be built through there so the scout shack was picked up and moved across the street with the door facing the fire station. The memories of playing whist, punching playing cards and the parties came to mind when thinking back to the old fire station. One of the old traditions for the volunteer firemen was to purchase a very nice blanket for newly married couples. Barney and Evelin Santero still had theirs even though it was tattered. Bob and Alice Larsen also met and married at the Women’s Club.

Going east of the fire department stood Bert’s bar (now Out on a Whim bead store). The story has it that Bert also was the town barber. If the siren blew for a fire, Bert, who was a volunteer fireman, often would leave a client sitting with a half-shaved head or if he was in the bar, the drink may have only been half poured and whoever was in the bar became the bartender until Bert returned.

Next to Bert’s was the Silver Bear, a deli that became Lombardi’s for a long time but since has been a Mediterranean café and now houses Mak’s Deli, which serves some German items. Further east was the Assembly of God Church. At one time it was noted that it was a residence of Hal Marshall, who always drove a three-wheeled motorcycle and supposedly was in charge of the water district.

Across the street from the deli by the bus stop was a large private residence. It was always overgrown with blackberries and some of the youngsters of Cotati felt it was a haunted house being spooky and scary, and they would avoid walking past it. Nothing sits in the empty lot as of now. John Allred set up a framing and photograph shop in what was once a private home closer to the corner.

Coming around the corner by Kimble’s, now Bows and Arrows, makes a person want to look up to see if you could still see the big paint can that was on top of the building. This was O’Brien’s Empire Paint Company, the only family owned paint manufacturing plant in Northern California. It was purchased by Bill O’Brien in 1944, and the paint can was removed in the 60s. Some of the store fronts included Brixx and the Trade Winds and were all part of the building which housed the paint company. At one time a Napa Auto Parts Store was also in there before Nicolini’s and Brixx showed up, but many different restaurants have appeared in this spot.

A true fact, Tom and Tim Miller grew up living on the second floor of the paint company and their father, Tony Miller, owned a garage next to what was Cotati Wine Tasting. Later on a gentleman named Mike purchased the garage but after the economy sort of tanked, Mike moved his garage to Windsor. The Exchange Bank was still in the future.

We will continue the stroll in the next edition.