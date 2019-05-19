News Briefs
May 19, 2019
Cotati spring curbside cleanup

May 17, 2019

During the week of May 20-May 24, Cotati residents in good standing may place clean-up materials from their homes at the curb for collection free of charge.

All items must be at the curb by 6 a.m. on the regularly scheduled service day. Each residence is allowed 14 bags, boxes or cans of refuse or 7 bags, boxes, or cans of refuse and one bulky item or two bulky items. Excess materials will not be collected.

All items, excluding furniture, must weigh less than 50 lbs. Loose items will not be collected. All material must be contained and yard trimming must be less than three inches in diameter and three feet long and must be bundled.

Hazardous waste, mattresses and large appliances will not be collected. No propane tanks, batteries, cleaners, paint, medications, no pressure treated wood, tires, televisions, e-waste and all small motors must be drained of gas and oil.

If you have large furniture, you must make an appointment and call 800-243-0291 by 2 p.m. on May 17.