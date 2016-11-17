Entertainment
Cotati schedules week full of holiday events

November 18, 2016
An exciting new event designed to bring together Cotati businesses and the shopping community is scheduled for the first week of December.
• 1. The festivities start at 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, at Spancky’s Bar for holiday cheer. The local bars will have appetizers and beverages to share, topping it off with holiday caroling. 
 
• 2. The City of Cotati’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting is Friday, Dec. 2, from 5-8 p.m., and this year, there will be a craft faire. The live holiday music, storytelling, horse and carriage rides, craft and gift vendors happen as a very special visitor makes an appearance. 
 
• 3. The first annual Downtown Cotati Shop and Stroll is Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Rain or shine, participants will get to shop, eat, and/or receive professional services throughout Cotati. The Discover Cotati “Passport” card can be taken throughout the downtown businesses and booths to have it stamped to be entered to win a raffle gift. Free horse and carriage rides take place throughout the event. 
 
• 4. Cotati is offering its first-ever Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 10. Families can enjoy a pancake breakfast, crafts with the elves in Santa’s Workshop, and a chance to visit Santa himself. 
Registration is required (707) 665-4222. Call the chamber office at (707) 795-5508 for more information.
 