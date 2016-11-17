Cotati schedules week full of holiday events

An exciting new event designed to bring together Cotati businesses and the shopping community is scheduled for the first week of December.

• 1. The festivities start at 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, at Spancky’s Bar for holiday cheer. The local bars will have appetizers and beverages to share, topping it off with holiday caroling.

• 2. The City of Cotati’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting is Friday, Dec. 2, from 5-8 p.m., and this year, there will be a craft faire. The live holiday music, storytelling, horse and carriage rides, craft and gift vendors happen as a very special visitor makes an appearance.

• 3. The first annual Downtown Cotati Shop and Stroll is Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Rain or shine, participants will get to shop, eat, and/or receive professional services throughout Cotati. The Discover Cotati “Passport” card can be taken throughout the downtown businesses and booths to have it stamped to be entered to win a raffle gift. Free horse and carriage rides take place throughout the event.

• 4. Cotati is offering its first-ever Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 10. Families can enjoy a pancake breakfast, crafts with the elves in Santa’s Workshop, and a chance to visit Santa himself.

Registration is required (707) 665-4222. Call the chamber office at (707) 795-5508 for more information.