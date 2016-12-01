Cotati kicks off holiday season

Cotati’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting in La Plaza Park takes place tonight, Dec. 2, at 5 p.m. The night will feature music, free coffee, hot cocoa, cookies, food for purchase by the Tri Tip Trolley, crafts for children, story time, entertainment and a “special” guest.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, Old Redwood Highway in downtown Cotati will be closed (from La Plaza Street to Charles Street and from Charles Street to Page Street) from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. because of the Downtown Holiday Shop and Stroll. Charles and Henry streets will remain open.

Participants on Dec. 3 will get to shop, eat, and/or receive professional services throughout the City of Cotati. Raffle prizes are donated by the business community. Deals for shoppers throughout the day include: discounts from local retail businesses; enjoy food tasting from local restaurants; mini sessions offered by some service businesses; and sales and discounts all over everywhere.

The Discover Cotati “Passport” card can be taken throughout the downtown businesses and booths to have it stamped to be entered to win a raffle gift. Some of the vendors will feature arts and crafts for kids and families, so it’s not just about shopping.

To top it all off, free horse and carriage rides take place throughout the event.

The City of Cotati also is hosting its first-ever Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 10. Families can enjoy a pancake breakfast, crafts with the elves in Santa’s Workshop, and a chance to visit Santa himself. Registration is required (707) 665-4222.

Call the chamber office at (707) 795-5508 for more information.