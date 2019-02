The City of Cotati held their community award dinner last Sat. evening at the Ray Miller room with fun and games. Dennis Derammelaere, owner of Flannel received the Business of the Year award, Bridget McKenna, a project manager at Flannel, Volunteer of the Year was Yvonne Van Dyke and Dennis DeMatteo was Citizen of the Year. Vicky Parker was Ambassador of the Year but has since left the area.

Photo by Robert Grant