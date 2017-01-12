Cotati garbage rates to rise

By: Dave Williams

RED needs increase to compensate for shortfalls in revenue

Garbage collection rates likely are going to rise in Cotati this year. Exactly when and by how much have yet to be determined.

The first step in a rate increase was taken at Tuesday night’s Cotati City Council meeting when it approved a motion of accepting a detailed rate analysis by the firm R3. The vote was 3-0, as Councilwoman Wendy Skillman was absent and Councilman John Moore recused himself because his wife, Lisa, works for RED. Moore, when leaving the meeting while this matter was discussed, said his wife plays no role in requesting the rate increase but felt recusal would be the proper action.

The reason for what likely will be a boost in rates is that Redwood Empire Disposal (RED) reported a reasonable revenue shortfall of $351,189 per year. In accordance to the city’s contract with RED, the company is allowed an annual increase in rates based on a formula equal to 70 percent of the consumer price index for the San Francisco Bay Area and the pass-through increase in landfill tipping fees, if any. There were, according to a city staff report, significant one-time pass through tipping (disposal) fee increases in 2015.

However, to date, RED has not requested the permitted consumer price index increases because of uncertainty to the contract, which was challenged in court. The contract was signed in 2013 and is scheduled to end in 2023. Other disposal companies felt they should have been allowed to bid on the contract, but courts ruled in favor of Cotati.

Regionally, considering jurisdictions outside RED’s service area, Cotati’s proposed residential rates would still be lower than the average service cost of the 20 and 32-gallon sizes. However, Cotati customers in the 68 and 95-gallon sizes would pay more than the Sonoma County or other Bay Area jurisdictions average after the proposed rate adjustment. These customers represent 21 percent of all residential customers in Cotati.

Cotati currently pays the third-lowest rates ($9.80 per month) for those with 20-gallon cans. Only Rohnert Park ($8.51) and Petaluma ($9.41) pay lower rates. Cotati’s rates for those with 32-gallon cans is the lowest in the county at $13.76 per month. The monthly rate of $36.08 for 68-gallon cans and $56.01 for 95-gallon cans are 17 percent higher than the average for Sonoma County jurisdictions served by RED.

If the proposed rate adjustment were implemented equally across can sizes, the rates would increase by $2.45 per month for those with 20-gallon size cans, $3.44 per month for the 32-gallon size, $9.02 per month for the 64-gallon size and $13.90 per month for the 95-gallon size. The majority of residential customers with 20 or 32 gallon cans (79 percent) would see a monthly increase of $3.44 per month or less.

Councilman John Dell’Osso said he was OK with the proposed increases for the smaller cans but took issue with raising rates on the 68- and 95-gallong cans.

“To me not it’s warranted to raise those rates when you’re looking at being 17 percent above average of Sonoma County cities and Novato,” Dell’Osso said. “If you took Novato out we’d be even at a higher percentage. With the 68-gallon can, there’s no other city on list in Sonoma County that’s higher. And with 95-gallon, it’s just Sebastopol. I’d be in favor of all other increases but I do have hesitation with those rates.”

The rate adjustment, applied evenly as projected in the R3 report, would result in the majority of residential customers still 3 percent below the regional average (64 percent of customers with the 32 gallon can). However, the 68-gallon and 95-gallon cans would remain above the regional average.

Cotati has a number of possible options concerning the requested rate increase. The ongoing shortfall in revenue, according to city staff and verified by R3, has existed since the contract was signed more than three years ago. But the council can agree to some of the rate adjustment, all of the rate adjustment or none of the rate adjustment.

Audience member and former councilman George Barich brought up the issue of gas prices and how they should play into the rate structure.

“The contractor hasn’t asked for a cost of living increase for a few years now, and I remember a few years back they came for a rate increase because gas was approaching $5 a gallon,” Barich said. “I asked what happens when gas prices come down? And a rep assured me if prices down, we’d come back with reimbursement or rebate. Then they came back with another rate increase. What happened? Gas is 2 less. Where’s the analysis, where are the analytics? This issue about fuel always bothers me. We don’t have stop lights and traffic congestions. Garbage trucks run better up here.”

Councilman Mark Landman acknowledged Barich’s point and said the issue of reimbursements did not get negotiated in the last contract.

“Sometimes cost go up and it’s less likely to see them go down,” Landman said. “It wasn’t renegotiated. It’s a fair concern but we’re past that point.”

A major concern for Mayor Susan Harvey was for those who don’t fill a 20-gallon can in a week but are paying the same rates as others.

“I have a few folks call me and they can’t even fill a 20-gallon tank in a week,” Harvey said. “What do they do? Share with neighbors? What’s the solution? I would like us to look at possibilities for that. I don’t think there’s a smaller can. I’d like to see if there’s a way to address that for citizens on fixed incomes.”

Per the contract, the onus of proving the need for a rate increase rests with RED. And based on the Detailed Rate Review and analysis of RED’s account, R3 has concluded that a rate adjustment is justifiable. A public hearing on this issue will be held at the next council meeting scheduled for Jan. 24.