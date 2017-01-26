Cotati council orders review of RED

By: Dave Williams

R3 Consulting to gauge disposal company’s performance before collection rates increase

Redwood Empire Disposal wants to raise rates for garbage collection and disposal in Cotati, and it likely will get its wish. The Cotati City Council, however, at its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 24, has ordered a performance review of RED before it will approve any rate increases.

By a vote of 4-0, the council adopted a motion authorizing R3 Consulting Group to conduct a performance review on RED. Councilman John Moore recused himself from the vote and discussion because his wife is an employee of RED. The $37,500 price tag for the review will be paid for by RED.

The City of Cotati received an initial request for rate adjustments on Oct. 30, 2015, which was analyzed by R3. The council, at its Jan. 10 meeting, reviewed the detailed analysis and directed city staff to initiate a service review of RED, which has reported a revenue shortfall of $351,189 per year.

Cotati and RED entered into a franchise agreement in 2013, but shortly after, there was litigation that delayed addressing aspects of the city’s relationship with RED, including rates and the performance review. The litigation was subsequently dismissed in court, so Cotati and RED have resumed discussions on both rates and performance.

“As with any complicated service agreement, once the contractor has settled into a routine, it’s a good time to ensure all applicable provisions of the agreement are being followed,” Cotati City Manager Damien O’Bid said. “This avoids discovering issues that become larger problems later in the franchise term. Accordingly, another check at the end of the Franchise Agreement assures that all applicable provisions were followed and any minor deficiencies corrected following the first performance review.”

R3 is tasked with verifying that customer bills and billing rates have been properly calculated and that customers are being charged the appropriate rate for their subscribed service level. Also, R3 will make sure RED is in compliance with the agreement’s reporting requirements. And it will verify RED’s compliance with the performance standards of the agreement, including: program and service requirements; customer service requirements; consumer information and public education requirements; and standards of performance.

Other tasks include verifying the diversion percentages reported by the RED and verifying liquidated damages that have been received.

“Based on what we have in the agreement and what we wanted, if they’re not meeting those (stipulations), it’s going to be difficult for them to come with a straight face and ask for an increase,” Councilman John Dell’Osso said.

Cotati currently pays the third-lowest rates ($9.80 per month) for those with 20-gallon cans. Only Rohnert Park ($8.51) and Petaluma ($9.41) pay lower rates. Cotati’s rates for those with 32-gallon cans is the lowest in the county at $13.76 per month. The monthly rate of $36.08 for 68-gallong cans and $56.01 for 95-gallon cans are 17 percent higher than the average for Sonoma County jurisdictions served by RED.

If the proposed rate adjustment were implemented equally across can sizes, the rates would increase by $2.45 per month for those with 20-gallon size cans, $3.44 per month for the 32-gallon size, $9.02 per month for the 64-gallon size and $13.90 per month for the 95-gallon size. The majority of residential customers with 20 or 32 gallon cans (79 percent) would see a monthly increase of $3.44 per month or less.