Cotati cops get updated cameras

By: Dave Williams

Council OKs 5-year deal with Taser Co.

Four years of continuous use has prompted the need for the City of Cotati to upgrade body cameras worn by officers in the Cotati Police Dept. The Cotati City Council at its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, unanimously approved a five-year agreement with the Taser Company for body-worn cameras and the storage of the cameras' media. The Cotati police currently are using the Axon Taser body worn cameras. But since Cotati police began using the cameras four years ago, the integral rechargeable batteries have gradually degraded and the units must be replaced. The total five-year cost of the agreement is $40,758.48. The Cotati Police Dept. has been leading Sonoma County in the use of this technology. According to a staff report, Cotati has seen a drop-off in citizen complaints since the police began using these cameras. The report states evidence for criminal cases has enhanced prosecution and have proven to be an effective risk-management tool. The five-year agreement for body worn cameras includes camera upgrades, warranties, future replacements and media storage. Taser has partnered with Evidence.com for the "cloud" storage of the cameras' media, which is included in this agreement. The agreement would begin upon approval of the council and end in the year 2021. The five-year agreement will qualify the police department for gear refreshment every 2.5 years, which includes both cameras and the docking stations used to charge the cameras and download the media to a secured "cloud." The plan will cover adequate media storage until the end of the agreement. Cotati city staff analyzed the cost of equipment replacement now, including cloud storage costs, versus entering into the proposed five-year Taser Assurance Plan. By agreeing to a five-year deal, the staff report says the savings are estimated to be $8,576 over the term of the agreement. The Cotati Police Dept. has been satisfied with the performance of the Taser product, and the Taser body worn cameras continue to improve, the staff report said.